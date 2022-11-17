How to watch No. 5 Baylor vs. No. 16 UVA basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

The Baylor and Virginia men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet for the 2022 Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 18.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET.

Baylor, ranked No. 5 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 3-0 overall. Most recently, Baylor beat Northern Colorado 95-62 on Nov. 14.

UVA comes into the matchup 2-0 overall. On Nov. 11, Virginia defeated Monmouth 89-42. The Virginia vs. Northern Iowa game scheduled for Monday was canceled.

How to watch Baylor vs. UVA men's basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 18

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 broadcasters are scheduled to be John Schriffen (play-by-play) and Fran Fraschilla (analyst).

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On Dish, ESPN2 is channel 143.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Baylor radio broadcast

Tony Bennett is the Virginia men's basketball head coach. Scott Drew is the Baylor men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.