 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How to watch No. 5 Baylor vs. No. 16 UVA basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

  • 0

The Baylor and Virginia men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet for the 2022 Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 18. 

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET. 

Baylor, ranked No. 5 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 3-0 overall. Most recently, Baylor beat Northern Colorado 95-62 on Nov. 14.

UVA comes into the matchup 2-0 overall. On Nov. 11, Virginia defeated Monmouth 89-42. The Virginia vs. Northern Iowa game scheduled for Monday was canceled

People are also reading…

How to watch Baylor vs. UVA men's basketball on TV, live stream

N Colorado Baylor Basketball

Baylor guard Dale Bonner (3) scores against Northern Colorado in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Rod Aydelotte)

Game time: 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 18 

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada 

TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 broadcasters are scheduled to be John Schriffen (play-by-play) and Fran Fraschilla (analyst). 

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On Dish, ESPN2 is channel 143.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Baylor radio broadcast

Tony Bennett is the Virginia men's basketball head coach. Scott Drew is the Baylor men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Three things (besides Mom power) that helped the Blues find traction: Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News