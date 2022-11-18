How to watch No. 8 Alabama vs. Austin Peay football on live stream plus game time

The Alabama and Austin Peay football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.

Alabama, ranked No. 8 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 8-2 overall. Most recently, Alabama beat Ole Miss 30-24 on Nov. 12.

Austin Peay comes into the matchup 7-3 overall. On Nov. 12, APSU defeated Kennesaw State 31-14.

How to watch Alabama vs. APSU football on live stream

Game time: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 19

Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (SECN+ and ESPN+ subscribers)

SECN+ is not a television channel. Viewers can access SECN+ through the ESPN app or ESPN.com/watch if the viewer already subscribes to a cable or satellite package that includes SEC Network.

Nick Saban is the Alabama football head coach. Scotty Walden is the Austin Peay football head coach.

