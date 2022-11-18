 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How to watch No. 8 Alabama vs. Austin Peay football on live stream plus game time

  • 0
Alabama Mississippi Football

Alabama head coach Nick Saban talks to wide receiver Kendrick Law (19) and linebacker Jihaad Campbell (30) before the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

 Thomas Graning

The Alabama and Austin Peay football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT. 

Alabama, ranked No. 8 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 8-2 overall. Most recently, Alabama beat Ole Miss 30-24 on Nov. 12. 

Austin Peay comes into the matchup 7-3 overall. On Nov. 12, APSU defeated Kennesaw State 31-14. 

How to watch Alabama vs. APSU football on live stream

People are also reading…

Austin Peay Mississippi Football

Austin Peay head coach Scotty Walden yells during an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

Game time: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 19

Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (SECN+ and ESPN+ subscribers) 

SECN+/ESPN+ broadcasters are scheduled to be Mike Morgan (play-by-play), Dave Steckel (analyst), and Lauren Sisler (sideline reporter).

SECN+ is not a television channel. Viewers can access SECN+ through the ESPN app or ESPN.com/watch if the viewer already subscribes to a cable or satellite package that includes SEC Network.

Online radio broadcast: Alabama radio broadcast | APSU radio broadcast

Nick Saban: A look at the Alabama Crimson Tide football head coach

Here is a look at Alabama Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban, who was previously head coach at LSU and Michigan State plus the Miami Dolphins. 

1 of 20

Nick Saban is the Alabama football head coach. Scotty Walden is the Austin Peay football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Three things (besides Mom power) that helped the Blues find traction

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News