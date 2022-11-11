How to watch No. 9 Notre Dame vs. Cal women's basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

The California and Notre Dame Fighting Irish women's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the Shamrock Classic at the St. Louis Enterprise Center on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET.

Notre Dame, ranked No. 9 in The Associated Press preseason poll, enters the game 1-0 overall. On Monday, Notre Dame defeated Northern Illinois 88-48.

California comes into the contest 1-0 overall. Cal opened the season with an 86-56 win against Cal State Northridge on Monday.

How to watch Cal vs. Notre Dame women's basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 12

Location: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

TV channel: NBC

Online live stream: NBC.com/live

Online radio broadcast: Notre Dame radio broadcast

Niele Ivey is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish women's basketball head coach. Charmin Smith is the California women's basketball head coach.

This is the first women's college basketball game to be broadcast live on NBC, according to Notre Dame.

