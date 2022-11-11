 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch No. 9 Notre Dame vs. Cal women's basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

P12 California Arizona St Basketball

California head coach Charmin Smith reacts after a play against Arizona State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

The California and Notre Dame Fighting Irish women's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the Shamrock Classic at the St. Louis Enterprise Center on Saturday, Nov. 12. 

The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET. 

Notre Dame, ranked No. 9 in The Associated Press preseason poll, enters the game 1-0 overall. On Monday, Notre Dame defeated Northern Illinois 88-48. 

California comes into the contest 1-0 overall. Cal opened the season with an 86-56 win against Cal State Northridge on Monday. 

How to watch Cal vs. Notre Dame women's basketball on TV, live stream

APTOPIX NC State Notre Dame Basketball

Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey celebrates with the team following a win over North Carolina State in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Game time: 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 12

Location: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

TV channel: NBC

Online live stream: NBC.com/live 

Online radio broadcast: Notre Dame radio broadcast 

Niele Ivey is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish women's basketball head coach. Charmin Smith is the California women's basketball head coach. 

This is the first women's college basketball game to be broadcast live on NBC, according to Notre Dame

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

