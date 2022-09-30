How to watch Ole Miss vs. Kentucky football on TV, live stream plus game time

The Kentucky Wildcats and Ole Miss football teams are scheduled to compete in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET.

Ole Miss, ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 4-0 overall. Most recently, Ole Miss defeated Tulsa 35-27 on Sept. 24.

The No. 7-ranked UK Wildcats enter the contest 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. On Sept. 24, Kentucky beat Northern Illinois 31-23.

How to watch UK Wildcats vs. Ole Miss football on TV, live stream

Game time: 11 a.m. CT/noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 1

Location: Oxford, Mississippi

TV channel: ESPN

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Ole Miss radio broadcast

Lane Kiffin is the Ole Miss football head coach. Mark Stoops is the Kentucky Wildcats football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.