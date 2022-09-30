 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

How to watch Ole Miss vs. Kentucky football on TV, live stream plus game time

  • 0
Tulsa Mississippi Football

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) looks to pass under pressure from Tulsa defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow (94) during the first half an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

 Thomas Graning

The Kentucky Wildcats and Ole Miss football teams are scheduled to compete in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 1. 

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET. 

Ole Miss, ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 4-0 overall. Most recently, Ole Miss defeated Tulsa 35-27 on Sept. 24.

The No. 7-ranked UK Wildcats enter the contest 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. On Sept. 24, Kentucky beat Northern Illinois 31-23.

People are also reading…

How to watch UK Wildcats vs. Ole Miss football on TV, live stream

OUTTAKES N IllinoisKentuckyFBC

Kentucky wide receiver Tayvion Robinson runs the ball down the field for a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Game time: 11 a.m. CT/noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 1

Location: Oxford, Mississippi

TV channel: ESPN 

ESPN broadcasters are scheduled to be Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Molly McGrath (reporter), and Todd McShay (reporter). 

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Ole Miss radio broadcast  

Lane Kiffin: A look at the Ole Miss football head coach

Here is a look at Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin. He was previously the Tennessee Vols, Southern California, and FAU football head coach. 

1 of 30

Lane Kiffin is the Ole Miss football head coach. Mark Stoops is the Kentucky Wildcats football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Pitch: What has to happen for a deep postseason run by the Cardinals?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News