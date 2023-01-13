 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch SIUE vs. Lindenwood men's basketball: live stream, game time information

SIU Edwardsville Saint Louis Basketball

SIU-Edwardsville's Jonathan Kurtas (12) heads to the basket as Saint Louis' Javon Pickett (4) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

The Lindenwood University and SIU-Edwardsville men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in an Ohio Valley Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 14. 

The game is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. CT.

SIUE enters the matchup 13-5 overall and 4-1 in the OVC. Most recently, SIUE defeated Eastern Illinois 80-62 on Thursday.  

Lindenwood University comes into the contest 7-11 overall and 2-3 in the OVC. On Thursday, Southeast Missouri State beat Lindenwood 94-71.  

Going into Saturday, SIUE leads the all-time series 8-0 vs. Lindenwood University. The programs' most recent meeting came when SIUE won 86-55 on Nov. 16, 2005. 

How to watch Lindenwood vs. SIUE men's basketball on live stream

Lindenwood Illinois Basketball

Lindenwood's Chris Childs (30) works the ball inside against Illinois' Skyy Clark during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

Game time: 5:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 14 

Location: First Community Arena in Edwardsville, Illinois

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+ subscribers) 

Online radio broadcast: SIUE radio broadcast 

SIUE terrestrial radio broadcast: WSIE-FM 88.7; KXOK-FM 102.9

Kyle Gerdeman: A look at the Lindenwood University basketball head coach

Here is a look at Kyle Gerdeman, the Lindenwood University men's basketball head coach. He started leading the program ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Brian Barone is the SIU-Edwardsville men's basketball head coach. Kyle Gerdeman is the Lindenwood University men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

