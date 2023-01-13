How to watch SIUE vs. Lindenwood men's basketball: live stream, game time information

The Lindenwood University and SIU-Edwardsville men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in an Ohio Valley Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The game is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. CT.

SIUE enters the matchup 13-5 overall and 4-1 in the OVC. Most recently, SIUE defeated Eastern Illinois 80-62 on Thursday.

Lindenwood University comes into the contest 7-11 overall and 2-3 in the OVC. On Thursday, Southeast Missouri State beat Lindenwood 94-71.

Going into Saturday, SIUE leads the all-time series 8-0 vs. Lindenwood University. The programs' most recent meeting came when SIUE won 86-55 on Nov. 16, 2005.

How to watch Lindenwood vs. SIUE men's basketball on live stream

Game time: 5:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 14

Location: First Community Arena in Edwardsville, Illinois

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+ subscribers)

Online radio broadcast: SIUE radio broadcast

SIUE terrestrial radio broadcast: WSIE-FM 88.7; KXOK-FM 102.9

Close 1 of 9 Lindenwood coach Kyle Gerdeman signals during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Lindenwood coach Kyle Gerdeman directs Cam Burrell (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Lindenwood head coach Kyle Gerdeman, right, instructs Kennon Cole, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 82-53. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Lindenwood coach Kyle Gerdeman looks at the scoreboard in the first half of his team's 73-46 loss to Dayton on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. Lindenwood coach Kyle Gerdeman signals during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Lindenwood head coach Kyle Gerdeman questions a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Lindenwood coach Kyle Gerdeman looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Lindenwood coach Kyle Gerdeman claps during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Lindenwood head coach Kyle Gerdeman signals to his team during the first half of an exhibition NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Kyle Gerdeman: A look at the Lindenwood University basketball head coach Here is a look at Kyle Gerdeman, the Lindenwood University men's basketball head coach. He started leading the program ahead of the 2019-20 season. 1 of 9 Lindenwood coach Kyle Gerdeman signals during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Lindenwood coach Kyle Gerdeman directs Cam Burrell (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Lindenwood head coach Kyle Gerdeman, right, instructs Kennon Cole, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 82-53. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Lindenwood coach Kyle Gerdeman looks at the scoreboard in the first half of his team's 73-46 loss to Dayton on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. Lindenwood coach Kyle Gerdeman signals during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Lindenwood head coach Kyle Gerdeman questions a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Lindenwood coach Kyle Gerdeman looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Lindenwood coach Kyle Gerdeman claps during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Lindenwood head coach Kyle Gerdeman signals to his team during the first half of an exhibition NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

Brian Barone is the SIU-Edwardsville men's basketball head coach. Kyle Gerdeman is the Lindenwood University men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.