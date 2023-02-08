The Lindenwood University and SIU-Edwardsville women's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in an Ohio Valley Conference contest on Thursday, Feb. 9 in St. Charles, Missouri.

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.

SIUE enters the matchup 6-17 overall and 5-7 in the OVC. Most recently, Little Rock defeated SIU-Edwardsville 76-59 on Saturday.

Lindenwood University comes into the contest 2-18 overall and 1-11 in the OVC. On Saturday, Lindenwood beat Tennessee-Martin 84-75.

Earlier this season, SIUE beat Lindenwood 74-63 on Jan. 14.

How to watch Lindenwood vs. SIUE women's basketball on live stream

Game time: 11 a.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 9

Location: Robert F. Hyland Arena in St. Charles, Missouri

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+ subscribers)

Online radio broadcast: SIUE radio broadcast

SIUE terrestrial radio broadcast: WSIE-FM 88.7; KXOK-FM 102.9

Katie Falco is the Lindenwood University women's basketball head coach. Samantha Quigley Smith is the SIU-Edwardsville women's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.