The Lindenwood University and SIU-Edwardsville women's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in an Ohio Valley Conference contest on Thursday, Feb. 9 in St. Charles, Missouri.
The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.
SIUE enters the matchup 6-17 overall and 5-7 in the OVC. Most recently, Little Rock defeated SIU-Edwardsville 76-59 on Saturday.
Lindenwood University comes into the contest 2-18 overall and 1-11 in the OVC. On Saturday, Lindenwood beat Tennessee-Martin 84-75.
Earlier this season, SIUE beat Lindenwood 74-63 on Jan. 14.
How to watch Lindenwood vs. SIUE women's basketball on live stream
People are also reading…
Game time: 11 a.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 9
Location: Robert F. Hyland Arena in St. Charles, Missouri
Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+ subscribers)
Online radio broadcast: SIUE radio broadcast
SIUE terrestrial radio broadcast: WSIE-FM 88.7; KXOK-FM 102.9
Katie Falco is the Lindenwood University women's basketball head coach. Samantha Quigley Smith is the SIU-Edwardsville women's basketball head coach.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.