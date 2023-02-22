The Little Rock Trojans and SIU-Edwardsville women's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in an Ohio Valley Conference contest on Thursday, Feb. 23 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT.

SIUE enters the matchup 8-19 overall and 7-9 in the OVC. Most recently, Tennessee State defeated SIUE 87-83 on Saturday.

The UALR Trojans come into the contest 18-9 overall and 15-1 in the OVC. On Saturday, Little Rock beat Eastern Illinois 46-42, and with that win, UALR clinched a share of the OVC regular season title. If Little Rock wins Thursday's game, UALR clinches the outright Ohio Valley Conference regular season title.

Earlier this season, Little Rock beat SIUE 76-59 on Feb. 4 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

How to watch UALR vs. SIUE women's basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 4 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 23

Location: First Community Arena in Edwardsville, Illinois

TV channel: ESPNU

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

SIUE terrestrial radio broadcast: WSIE-FM 88.7; KXOK-FM 102.9

Little Rock terrestrial radio broadcast: KARN-AM 920

Samantha Quigley Smith is the SIU-Edwardsville women's basketball head coach. Joe Foley is the Little Rock Trojans women's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.