How to watch SIUE vs. Tennessee State basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

The SIU-Edwardsville and Tennessee State Tigers men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in an Ohio Valley Conference contest on Thursday, Jan. 5.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT.

SIUE enters the matchup 10-5 overall and 1-1 in the OVC. Most recently, Southeast Missouri beat SIUE 82-73 on Saturday.

Tennessee State comes into the contest 9-6 overall and 1-1 in the OVC. On Saturday, the TSU Tigers defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 94-69.

Entering Thursday, the TSU Tigers lead the all-time series 12-5 vs. SIUE.

How to watch SIUE vs. Tennessee State basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, Jan. 5

Location: First Community Arena in Edwardsville, Illinois

TV channel: ESPNEWS

On DirecTV, ESPNEWS is channel 207. On Dish, ESPNEWS is channel 142.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

SIUE terrestrial radio broadcast: WSIE-FM 88.7; KXOK-FM 102.9

Brian Barone is the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville men's basketball head coach. Brian "Penny" Collins is the Tennessee State Tigers men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.