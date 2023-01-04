 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch SIUE vs. Tennessee State basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

SIU Edwardsville Saint Louis Basketball

SIU-Edwardsville's DeeJuan Pruitt (1) celebrates after defeating Saint Louis 69-67 following an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in St. Louis.

 Jeff Roberson/AP Photo

The SIU-Edwardsville and Tennessee State Tigers men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in an Ohio Valley Conference contest on Thursday, Jan. 5. 

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT. 

SIUE enters the matchup 10-5 overall and 1-1 in the OVC. Most recently, Southeast Missouri beat SIUE 82-73 on Saturday.

Tennessee State comes into the contest 9-6 overall and 1-1 in the OVC. On Saturday, the TSU Tigers defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 94-69.

Entering Thursday, the TSU Tigers lead the all-time series 12-5 vs. SIUE. 

How to watch SIUE vs. Tennessee State basketball on TV, live stream

St. Louis University vs. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

St. Louis University's Gibson Jimerson (24) attempts to take the ball from Lamar Wright (55) of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville in the first half of their men's basketball game at Chaifetz Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. 

Game time: 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, Jan. 5 

Location: First Community Arena in Edwardsville, Illinois 

TV channel: ESPNEWS

On DirecTV, ESPNEWS is channel 207. On Dish, ESPNEWS is channel 142. 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: SIUE radio broadcast | TSU Tigers radio broadcast

SIUE terrestrial radio broadcast: WSIE-FM 88.7; KXOK-FM 102.9

SIU Edwardsville Missouri Basketball

SIU Edwardsville coach Brian Barone argues a call during the first half of the team's game against Missouri on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo.

Brian Barone is the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville men's basketball head coach. Brian "Penny" Collins is the Tennessee State Tigers men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

