How to watch St. Louis vs. SIUE women's basketball on live stream plus game time

The SIUE and
St. Louis Billikens women's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Friday, Nov. 11.
The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. CT.
St. Louis comes into the matchup 0-1 overall. Most recently, Indiana State beat the SLU Billikens 64-62 on Monday.
Friday's game is the season opener for
SIUE women's basketball. SIUE finished the 2021-22 season at 13-18 overall and 8-10 in the Ohio Valley Conference. How to watch SIUE vs. St. Louis women's basketball on live stream
Samantha Quigley Smith was introduced on Thursday morning as the new women's basketball coach at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. (SIUE Photo Services)
Joe Lyons
Game time: 7:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 11
West County couple downsizes, builds new home in their old subdivision Location: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+ subscribers) Online radio broadcast: SLU radio broadcast SLU terrestrial radio broadcast: KMOX-AM 1120 Rebecca Tillett is the St. Louis Billikens women's basketball head coach. Samantha Quigley Smith is the SIUE women's basketball head coach. Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
