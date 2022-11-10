 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch St. Louis vs. SIUE women's basketball on live stream plus game time

St. Louis University names new women's basketball coach

Rebecca Tillett laughs at a joke made by St. Louis University president Fred Pestello, not pictured, during a press conference announcing her as the next St. Louis University women's basketball head coach at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Tillett is the eighth women's basketball head coach in program history, coming to St. Louis from Longwood University in Virginia. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

The SIUE and St. Louis Billikens women's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Friday, Nov. 11. 

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. CT.

St. Louis comes into the matchup 0-1 overall. Most recently, Indiana State beat the SLU Billikens 64-62 on Monday.

Friday's game is the season opener for SIUE women's basketball. SIUE finished the 2021-22 season at 13-18 overall and 8-10 in the Ohio Valley Conference. 

How to watch SIUE vs. St. Louis women's basketball on live stream

Samantha Quigley Smith

Samantha Quigley Smith was introduced on Thursday morning as the new women's basketball coach at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. (SIUE Photo Services)

Game time: 7:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 11 

Location: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+ subscribers) 

Online radio broadcast: SLU radio broadcast 

SLU terrestrial radio broadcast: KMOX-AM 1120

Rebecca Tillett is the St. Louis Billikens women's basketball head coach. Samantha Quigley Smith is the SIUE women's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

