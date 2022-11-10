How to watch St. Louis vs. SIUE women's basketball on live stream plus game time

The SIUE and St. Louis Billikens women's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Friday, Nov. 11.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. CT.

St. Louis comes into the matchup 0-1 overall. Most recently, Indiana State beat the SLU Billikens 64-62 on Monday.

Friday's game is the season opener for SIUE women's basketball. SIUE finished the 2021-22 season at 13-18 overall and 8-10 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

How to watch SIUE vs. St. Louis women's basketball on live stream

Game time: 7:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 11

Location: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+ subscribers)

Online radio broadcast: SLU radio broadcast

SLU terrestrial radio broadcast: KMOX-AM 1120

Rebecca Tillett is the St. Louis Billikens women's basketball head coach. Samantha Quigley Smith is the SIUE women's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.