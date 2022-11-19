 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch the 2022 NCAA FCS football playoffs bracket selection show on TV, live stream

The 2022 NCAA FCS football playoffs tournament bracket is scheduled to be announced Sunday, Nov. 20. 

The playoffs bracket selection show is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. CT/12:30 p.m. ET. 

To form the 24-team bracket, the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee will select 14 at-large berths to go with 10 conference champions that earn automatic berths. The top eight seeds will receive first-round byes. 

The FCS Playoffs first-round games will take place Saturday, Nov. 26. 

How to watch the 2022 NCAA FCS football playoffs bracket selection show on TV, live stream 

Selection show start time: 11:30 a.m. CT/12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 20 

TV channel: ESPNU

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Here's a link to where the 2022 NCAA FCS playoffs bracket can be found once it is announced. 

The 2022 NCAA FCS national championship game is scheduled to take place Sunday, Jan. 8 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. 

In the 2021 NCAA FCS football playoffs, North Dakota State defeated Montana State 38-10 in the championship game. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

