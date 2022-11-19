The 2022 NCAA FCS football playoffs tournament bracket is scheduled to be announced Sunday, Nov. 20.

The playoffs bracket selection show is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. CT/12:30 p.m. ET.

To form the 24-team bracket, the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee will select 14 at-large berths to go with 10 conference champions that earn automatic berths. The top eight seeds will receive first-round byes.

The FCS Playoffs first-round games will take place Saturday, Nov. 26.

How to watch the 2022 NCAA FCS football playoffs bracket selection show on TV, live stream

Selection show start time: 11:30 a.m. CT/12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 20

TV channel: ESPNU

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Here's a link to where the 2022 NCAA FCS playoffs bracket can be found once it is announced.

The 2022 NCAA FCS national championship game is scheduled to take place Sunday, Jan. 8 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

In the 2021 NCAA FCS football playoffs, North Dakota State defeated Montana State 38-10 in the championship game.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.