How to watch the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Tournament bracket selection show on TV, live stream

NCAA Wisconsin Nebraska Volleyball

Wisconsin's Julia Orzol (22) spikes the ball towards Nebraska's Lindsay Krause (22) and Lauren Trivrins (26) during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

 Paul Vernon

The 2022 NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship Tournament bracket is scheduled to be announced on Sunday, Nov. 27. 

The bracket selection show is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET.

To form the 64-team bracket, there will be 32 teams that receive automatic berths as conference champions with 32 teams selected for at-large berths by the Division I Women's Volleyball Committee. 

First-round and second-round games are scheduled to take place Dec. 1-3. The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games are scheduled for Dec. 8 and 10. 

Show start time: 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 27  

TV channel: ESPNU 

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Here's a link to where the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Tournament bracket can be found once it is announced. 

The 2022 NCAA Volleyball Final Four is scheduled to take place in Omaha, Nebraska, on Dec. 15-17. 

NCAA Wisconsin Nebraska Volleyball

Wisconsin's Anna Smrek, center, prepares to spike the ball during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Nebraska Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

In 2021, Wisconsin captured the NCAA Division I Volleyball national championship. Wisconsin defeated Nebraska 3-2 in the national championship match.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

