The field for the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament is scheduled to be announced Sunday, March 12.

The women's basketball bracket selection show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET.

To form the 68-team bracket, there will be 32 conference champions that qualify automatically, and the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee will select an additional 36 teams for at-large berths.

The First Four games will take place Wednesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 16. The round of 64 will begin Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18.

The NCAA Women's Basketball Final Four will take place at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, on Friday, March 31. The national championship is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. CT/3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 2 on ABC.

How to watch the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament bracket selection show on TV, live stream

Selection show start time: 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 12

TV channel: ESPN

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Here is a link to where the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament bracket can be found once it is announced.

The South Carolina Gamecocks won the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship. South Carolina beat UConn 64-49 in the title game on April 3, 2022, in Minneapolis.

