The field for the men's basketball 2023 National Invitation Tournament is scheduled to be announced Sunday, March 12.
The NIT bracket selections how is scheduled to start 9 p.m. CT/10 p.m. ET.
The NIT basketball tournament 32-team field will seed the top 16 teams, and the remaining 16 teams selected will be placed "into the bracket geographically where possible," according to the NCAA.
The first three rounds of the 32-team tournament will take place at campus sites from Tuesday, March 14 to Wednesday, March 22. After traditionally being held in New York's Madison Square Garden, the NIT Final Four and championship game will be held this year at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
TCU celebrates as Georgia Tech's Norman Harris (4) brings the ball down the court as time runs out in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the final of the NIT Thursday, March 30, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Texas players and coach Shaka Smart pose for photographers with their trophies after defeating Lipscomb during an NCAA college basketball game for the NIT championship Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Texas won 81-66. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)