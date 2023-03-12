The field for the men's basketball 2023 National Invitation Tournament is scheduled to be announced Sunday, March 12.

The NIT bracket selections how is scheduled to start 9 p.m. CT/10 p.m. ET.

The NIT basketball tournament 32-team field will seed the top 16 teams, and the remaining 16 teams selected will be placed "into the bracket geographically where possible," according to the NCAA.

The first three rounds of the 32-team tournament will take place at campus sites from Tuesday, March 14 to Wednesday, March 22. After traditionally being held in New York's Madison Square Garden, the NIT Final Four and championship game will be held this year at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

The 2023 NIT Final Four is scheduled for Tuesday, March 28. The NIT championship game is scheduled for Thursday, March 30.

How to watch the NIT basketball tournament bracket selection show on TV, live stream

Selection show start time: 9 p.m. CT/10 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 12

TV channel: ESPNU

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Xavier won the 2022 NIT basketball tournament. As a No. 2 seed, Xavier beat Texas A&M 73-72 in the championship game on March 31, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.