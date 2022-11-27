 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge basketball schedule, game times, TV info

Lindenwood Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) lays the ball up as Lindenwood's Keenon Cole defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

 Michael Allio

The 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge is scheduled to take place from Monday, Nov. 28 through Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The annual challenge includes 14 games with members of the Atlantic Coast Conference facing teams from the Big Ten Conference.

Minnesota at Virginia Tech is the first game of the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 28.

The 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge concludes with three games at 8:15 p.m. CT/9:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 30. 

2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge schedule, game times

Louisville Arkansas Basketball

Louisville forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) grabs a rebound with forward Sydney Curry (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Monday, Nov. 28

Minnesota at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Pitt at Northwestern, 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Maryland at Louisville, 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Penn State at Clemson, 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Syracuse at Illinois, 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Georgia Tech at Iowa, 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Wake Forest at Wisconsin, 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Virginia at Michigan, 8:30 p.m. CT/9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Ohio State at Duke, 6:15 p.m. CT/7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Purdue at Florida State, 6:15 p.m. CT/7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Rutgers at Miami Hurricanes, 6:15 p.m. CT/7:15 p.m. ET, ESPNU

North Carolina Tar Heels at Indiana Hoosiers, 8:15 p.m. CT/9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Michigan State at Notre Dame, 8:15 p.m. CT/9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Boston College at Nebraska, 8:15 p.m. CT/9:15 p.m. ET, ESPNU

How to watch the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge? 

Omaha Iowa Basketball

Iowa forward Kris Murray picks up a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Omaha, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On Dish, ESPN2 is channel 143.

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141.

The Big Ten won the 2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge by taking eight of the 14 games. It was the third consecutive season that the Big Ten won the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which started in 1999. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

