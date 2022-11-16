2022 Continental Tire Main Event basketball tournament bracket, schedule, game times, TV

The 2022 Continental Tire Main Event men's college basketball tournament is scheduled to take place Nov. 18-20 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Games are being played at T-Mobile Arena.

This event was previously called the Roman Main Event.

Teams in the event are Illinois, Baylor, Virginia, and UCLA.

The four-team Main Event tournament starts at 6 p.m. CT/4 p.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 18 with Baylor facing Virginia. It concludes with the consolation game on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 4:30 p.m. CT/2:30 p.m. PT.

2022 Continental Tire Main Event basketball tournament bracket, schedule

Friday, Nov. 18

Game 1: Baylor vs. Virginia, 6 p.m. CT/4 p.m. PT, ESPN2

Game 2: Illinois vs. UCLA, 8:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. PT, ESPNU

Sunday, Nov. 20

Championship game: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 2 p.m. CT/noon PT, ESPN

Consolation game: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4:30 p.m. CT/2:30 p.m. PT, ESPN

How to watch the 2022 Continental Tire Main Event on DirecTV, Dish Network

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On Dish, ESPN2 is channel 143.

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141.

In the 2021 Roman Main Event, Arizona defeated Michigan 80-62 in the championship game.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.