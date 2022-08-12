2022 Illinois Fighting Illini football schedule, game times, TV, homecoming date

The Illinois Fighting Illini football team opens the 2022 season with a home game against Wyoming on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Wyoming is one of seven home games for the Illini this season. Other home games are against Virginia (Sept. 10), Chattanooga (Sept. 22), Iowa (Oct. 8), Minnesota (Oct. 15), Michigan State (Nov. 5), and Purdue (Nov. 12).

The Homecoming game for Illinois is against Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Illinois is coming off a 2021 season that saw the Illini finish 5-7 overall and 4-5 in the Big Ten.

2022 Illinois football schedule, game times, TV

Saturday, Aug. 27: Wyoming at Illinois, 3 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network

Friday, Sept. 2: Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m. CT, FS1

Saturday, Sept. 10: Virginia at Illinois, 3 p.m. CT, ESPNU

Thursday, Sept. 22: Chattanooga at Illinois, 7:30 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network

Saturday, Oct. 1: Illinois at Wisconsin, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 8: Iowa at Illinois, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 15: Minnesota at Illinois, 11 a.m. CT, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 29: Illinois at Nebraska, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 5: Michigan State at Illinois, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 12: Purdue at Illinois, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 19: Illinois at Michigan, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 26: Illinois at Northwestern, TBA

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. He became the Illinois head coach ahead of the 2021 college football season.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.