 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

2022 Illinois Fighting Illini football schedule, game times, TV, homecoming date

  • 0
Charlotte Illinois Football

Illinois running back Chase Brown carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Charlotte Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

The Illinois Fighting Illini football team opens the 2022 season with a home game against Wyoming on Saturday, Aug. 27. 

Wyoming is one of seven home games for the Illini this season. Other home games are against Virginia (Sept. 10), Chattanooga (Sept. 22), Iowa (Oct. 8), Minnesota (Oct. 15), Michigan State (Nov. 5), and Purdue (Nov. 12). 

The Homecoming game for Illinois is against Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 15. 

Illinois is coming off a 2021 season that saw the Illini finish 5-7 overall and 4-5 in the Big Ten. 

2022 Illinois football schedule, game times, TV

Bret Bielema: A look at the Illinois Fighting Illini football coach

Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach Bret Bielema, who previously was the Arkansas Razorbacks and Wisconsin head coach. 

1 of 15

Saturday, Aug. 27: Wyoming at Illinois, 3 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network

Friday, Sept. 2: Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m. CT, FS1

People are also reading…

Saturday, Sept. 10:  Virginia at Illinois, 3 p.m. CT, ESPNU

Thursday, Sept. 22: Chattanooga at Illinois, 7:30 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network

Saturday, Oct. 1: Illinois at Wisconsin, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 8: Iowa at Illinois, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 15: Minnesota at Illinois, 11 a.m. CT, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 29: Illinois at Nebraska, TBA

Illinois Iowa Football

Illinois tight end Luke Ford (82) runs up field after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Saturday, Nov. 5: Michigan State at Illinois, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 12: Purdue at Illinois, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 19: Illinois at Michigan, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 26: Illinois at Northwestern, TBA

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. He became the Illinois head coach ahead of the 2021 college football season. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Pitch: Solid Cardinals pitching staff could trend toward special if Jack Flaherty can contribute

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News