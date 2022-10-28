A look at the painful six years, 19 games since Nebraska football beat a ranked foe

LINCOLN, Neb. — A wall of noise — perhaps never heard before or since — cascaded down from the many decks of East Stadium.

“It’s a dangerous (expletive) night!” Nebraska football defensive coordinator Mark Banker said at midfield. “Yes!”

Banker had just exorcised a personal demon as Nebraska won 35-32 over Oregon, the team that had twice denied Banker’s former team, Oregon State, trips to the Rose Bowl.

The Sept. 17, 2016, victory over the No. 22 Ducks also represents the Huskers’ last win against an Associated Press-ranked team.

Since then, Nebraska is 0-19 against ranked foes.

No. 17 Illinois — which visits Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday — gives the Huskers their next chance at home, where nine of the Huskers’ 19 straight losses to ranked teams have come.

“We have some of the best fans in the country,” Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph said. “Just being loud, just being loud, and into the game, and trying to disrupt the offense.”

The streak is as long as it’s been in many decades. Tom Osborne once went from November 1988 until September 1991 without a win over a ranked team, and it held the state in rapt attention.

“Nebraska Wins a Big One” blared the World-Herald headline on Sept. 29, 1991, when Nebraska forced eight turnovers in an 18-9 defeat of No. 24 Arizona State.

Later, Nebraska had a streak that lasted from Nov. 12, 2006 — the day after it beat No. 24 Texas A&M 28-27 — until Oct. 8, 2009, when the Huskers erupted for 27 fourth-quarter points in a stunning defeat of No. 24 Missouri.

“It just shows you how strong this football team is,” receiver Niles Paul said that night.

This current losing streak, in years, is twice as long as those were.

It includes seven losses by 21 or more points — four of those were to Ohio State in 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020 — and nine losses by ten or fewer points. Six of those came in 2021 when the Huskers lost by seven, three, three, nine, seven and seven.

Nebraska football losses to ranked teams 2016-22

2016

No. 11 Wisconsin 23-17

No. 6 Ohio State 62-3

2017

No. 9 Wisconsin 38-17

No. 9 Ohio State 56-14

No. 13 Penn State 56-44

2018

No. 19 Michigan 56-10

No. 16 Wisconsin 41-24

No. 8 Ohio State 36-31

2019

No. 5 Ohio State 48-7

No. 15 Wisconsin 37-21

No. 19 Iowa 27-24

2020

No. 5 Ohio State 52-17

2021

No. 3 Oklahoma 23-16

No. 20 Michigan State 23-20

No. 9 Michigan 32-29

No. 6 Ohio State 26-17

No. 19 Wisconsin 35-28

No. 17 Iowa 28-21

2022

No. 6 Oklahoma 49-14

Nebraska football's ranked losses by the numbers 2016-22

Largest margin of loss: 59, Ohio State 2016

Smallest margin of loss: 3, Michigan State 2021 and Michigan 2021

Losses by team: Ohio State 6, Wisconsin 5, Iowa 2, Michigan 2, Oklahoma 2, Michigan State 1, Penn State 1

Average margin of loss by year: 2016 32.5, 2017 25, 2018 22.67, 2019 20, 2020 35, 2021 6, 2022 35