CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois men's basketball was in for a surprise Monday when its game against Minnesota was postponed.

COVID issues within the Gophers program meant that instead of playing Tuesday, Illinois had a full week of practice between its loss at Iowa and Saturday's game against Rutgers.

There was some rest for players, who are a little antsy to get back out on the court in a game environment.

“I was kind of frustrated,” Illinois leading scorer Terrence Shannon Jr. said. “I like playing basketball. It helped us get rest, lock in more on Rutgers and prepare for them more.”

Illinois used the beginning of that week for self-scout work before using a couple of days later in the week to prepare for its game against Rutgers at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the State Farm Center. The game will be broadcast on FS1.

"They're always disappointed," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "We're in February, guys want to play games. Today was, I think, practice 85. They understand the importance of that. But again, there's that balance of monitoring, you know, what we do and how we go about it. We've shot a ton of balls, and we've tried to maybe have a different approach from the mental side where it's not just always game, game, game, and opponent, opponent, opponent. And I think that's been refreshing for everybody."

Part of that work was using tennis balls in practice to decrease fouling. Players had tennis balls in their hands while playing defense in an attempt to decrease fouls from swiping at the ball.

Fouls were a big factor in Illinois' loss to Iowa, with 22 fouls giving Iowa 26 points at the free throw line. The Illini’s defense is in the top 20 in efficiency, but 70 fouls in the past four games have left some room for improvement.

“No hands. You’ve got to play through your chest,” Underwood said. “We committed 11 fouls in the second half where we were between the ball and basket directly, and we just put our hands on guys. We’ve had the tennis balls out this week trying not to use our hands and really focus on that. So many of them were just needless fouls. It goes back to reiterating our principles: tough twos. We’re OK with that. That’s what we’re giving people. We’ve got to do it without fouling.”

A couple reinforcements could join the lineup to help out with that or be able to provide minutes if players get into foul trouble. Luke Goode got a couple of extra days of practice, and Underwood said he is comfortable playing him in a game.

He imagines Goode playing short stints to start and then going from there. With the return of Goode, Illinois has a player with experience from last season who was set to be a big piece before his foot injury in October.

“It helps us a lot. Luke’s a connector. He’s a communicator,” Underwood said. “He’s active that way. He’s a guy who is a natural leader, so just the energy he brings every single day to practice has been a shot in the arm. We know he’s a terrific shooter and a really good player. The first two days he made a lot of balls and now you get a little wear and tear on your body, you get a little fatigued, you find your conditioning and there’s maybe some tired legs. He’s had to play through that.”

Zacharie Perrin impressed Underwood during practice over the past couple of weeks, continuing his transition as a mid-year addition from France. He played two minutes against Indiana in January but has been brought into the fold slowly.

After over a month, he could be ready to be added to the rotation more consistently.

“I don’t want to mess up our defensive chemistry and what we’ve got going there,” Underwood said. “Just getting dialed into the defensive side of things takes a little bit. He knows the actions we’re doing. He’s very gifted offensively. He just bounces up and dunks balls that most guys can’t. He’s got great ball skills. The offensive side has been pretty good for a while. The defensive side is where he’s had to catch up the most.”