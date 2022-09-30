As a new dad, Illinois' Calvin Hart feels new excitement, responsibility playing football

CHAMPAIGN — Calvin Hart’s birthday last Tuesday came with a nice surprise. Two days before the team played against Chattanooga, Hart’s daughter Malani was born.

An eager Hart started against the Mocs in a 31-0 win before racing home to see his newborn daughter.

"It was very exciting," Hart said. "Just going into that game was a different feeling, playing with just a different purpose and different responsibilities."

The baby was expected to be born in early October, with a tentative plan being put in place after Hart gave the news to coach Bret Bielema.

"I said, 'Let's play this game Thursday and we'll get you in first flight Friday morning and get you back Monday. How does that sound?'" Bielema said. "He's like, perfect. And I'm like, alright, so let's roll. And that's kind of just CJ you know, his dad's a pastor. CJ's a very faith-based kid. His parents are incredible role models for him. I think that's the maturity that he has."

Hart, a junior from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, went back for the weekend after the team’s Thursday game before returning at the beginning of the week.

"Coach being able to let me leave after the game and go see them for a couple of days ... I couldn't have asked for anything better," Hart said. "It's a feeling that you can't really explain, just being a dad now. It's kind of surreal. I just try to get as much time with her. Regardless of how long I sleep, being there for her is all I want to do."

It’s been a quick transition, with Hart having to come back to finish the season with his team. Malani and Hart’s family are back in Florida. He’s been on the phone back home this week while being back away. Other players on the team like fellow linebacker Seth Coleman who also have children have helped and given him some tips for the transition.

It also has a unique sense of urgency. Hart has to think about that future with his family, playing not only for himself but for that family’s future. The plan is for Malani and her mother to come up later this year. Hart has limited opportunities left to raise his stock for a football career after college and wants to do right for them however he can.

"It's difficult because of course you want to be there," Hart said. "But you know, I made a commitment. I talked to coaches, we have a great relationship and had communication beforehand. So it wasn't like, oh, it's just happening. We were prepared. I feel like me playing in that game instead of leaving was another opportunity to put food on the table."

Hart has cemented himself as a starter to earn those opportunities as a transfer from North Carolina State. He got to Champaign in part because of a recommendation once he entered the transfer portal after the 2020 season.

"If I'm not mistaken, I might have actually called about another player and (NC State coach Dave Doren) said, 'Hey, there's a guy CJ Hart in the portal. I didn't want to lose them and I think he'd be really good,'" Bielema said.

That recommendation paid off early with Hart’s impressive Illini debut last season, but that was cut short by a knee injury. He was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week in last year’s opener against Nebraska but tore his ACL early in the second half.

Now he’s back and has started the first four games for Illinois and played an important role as a linebacker — both outside and inside — in the Illini’s defensive scheme that plays a lot of different packages.

"I think our linebackers, between CJ Hart, (Isaac Darkangelo) and (Tarique Barnes) those guys, you know, CJ became a dad on Tuesday,” Bielema said. “To go through those things and still play the way they did. It's just a really impressive group."

Hart will continue in that role and finish the season with his daughter Malani on his mind as he continues to be a part of a defense that’s made a leap this season.

"Of course I'm playing for the team, playing for my family and for myself, and now I'm playing for my little girl," Hart said. "My responsibility is just to be the best father and the best person I can be. That's on the field and that's off the field. So now my purpose is just to do everything right."