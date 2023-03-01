COLUMBUS, Ohio — Effort and “bite,” a word Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood uses when talking about his team’s effort, have been brought up after a good portion of the team’s losses. It was brought up emphatically after the team’s early losses to Penn State and Missouri, but less so recently.

It came up again Sunday after Illinois lost 72-60 at Ohio State.

“I thought we were going to clean things up, but I feel like we’ve kind of made the same mistakes when we lose,” Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins said.

It was a stark difference offensively from the first Illinois matchup vs. OSU. Illinois had 67 points in the first 35 minutes to get out to a 17-point lead before coasting to a nine-point home win.

This time, Illinois fought an uphill battle on that end, not being able to penetrate in the paint and get looks in the rhythm of the offense.

“No, we destroyed them in the first game touching the paint,” Underwood said. “It wasn’t, it didn’t have anything to do with it, it had everything to do with us not executing, not setting screens, the ball stuck. It’s why I got rid of the five-out stuff we were running early. Nobody cut. We didn’t execute anything.”

That difference is the latest example of a young and inexperienced team’s inconsistency.

Close 1 of 18 Illinois' Terrence Shannon, right, shoots over Ohio State's Eugene Brown during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, right, drives tot he basket against Ohio State's Felix Okpara during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Illinois' Terrence Shannon, center, drives to the basket between Ohio State's Bruce Thornton, left, and Justice Sueing during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Illinois' Matthew Mayer, left, drives the baseline as Ohio State's Sean McNeil defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, left, blocks the shot of Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State's Isaac Likekele, left, tries to dribble past Illinois' Terrence Shannon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Illinois' Terrence Shannon, right, drives toward the basket against Ohio State's Isaac Likekele in the first half of a game on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State's Sean McNeil dunks the ball against Illinois during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Ohio State's Bruce Thornton, left, drives to the basket between Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, center, and Sencire Harris during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh, right, posts up against Illinois' Ty Rodgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh, right, dunks the ball over Illinois' Matthew Mayer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Ohio State's Roddy Gayle, right, drives to the basket against Illinois' Ty Rodgers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Ohio State's Isaac Likekele, left, drives the baseline around Illinois' R.J. Melendez during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh, right, drives to the basket as Illinois' Coleman Hawkins defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, right, posts up against Ohio State's Justice Sueing during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Ohio State's Isaac Likekele, right, knocks the ball away from Illinois' Terrence Shannon during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood instructs his team against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann instructs his team against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) A look at Illinois vs. Ohio State basketball on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Ohio State Buckeyes men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. 1 of 18 Illinois' Terrence Shannon, right, shoots over Ohio State's Eugene Brown during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, right, drives tot he basket against Ohio State's Felix Okpara during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Illinois' Terrence Shannon, center, drives to the basket between Ohio State's Bruce Thornton, left, and Justice Sueing during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Illinois' Matthew Mayer, left, drives the baseline as Ohio State's Sean McNeil defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, left, blocks the shot of Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State's Isaac Likekele, left, tries to dribble past Illinois' Terrence Shannon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Illinois' Terrence Shannon, right, drives toward the basket against Ohio State's Isaac Likekele in the first half of a game on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State's Sean McNeil dunks the ball against Illinois during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Ohio State's Bruce Thornton, left, drives to the basket between Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, center, and Sencire Harris during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh, right, posts up against Illinois' Ty Rodgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh, right, dunks the ball over Illinois' Matthew Mayer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Ohio State's Roddy Gayle, right, drives to the basket against Illinois' Ty Rodgers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Ohio State's Isaac Likekele, left, drives the baseline around Illinois' R.J. Melendez during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh, right, drives to the basket as Illinois' Coleman Hawkins defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, right, posts up against Ohio State's Justice Sueing during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Ohio State's Isaac Likekele, right, knocks the ball away from Illinois' Terrence Shannon during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood instructs his team against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann instructs his team against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

After a 7-2 start to the season, Illinois has been 12-10 and dropped three of its past five. One of the themes of the season has been inconsistency. With postseason play approaching, Illinois is searching to find it.

“You’ve got to find five guys right now that play hard and execute. I mean, we know who we want to be, and we know we can be,” Underwood said. “It’s not a time for guys to be in their feelings. It’s time to rally. We did that the other night. We’ve got a great group of guys in the locker room. (I) believe in all of them, and they’ve all had moments this year where they’ve been good and bad. That’s the season and like I said, I think it’s more about just a bad day.”

Illinois did have a condensed schedule Underwood pointed to, making a couple comparisons between it and the team’s loss to Indiana in January after a condensed stretch. Illinois won four of five after that loss and will want a similar response in the next few weeks.

It has made schematic changes that helped it get back on track after an 0-3 start in conference play. Recently, its games included starting flat or relying heavily on 3-point shooting despite being 326th in the country in 3-point percentage (31.0%).

A lot of that can be chalked up to shot selection, with a lot of those looks coming in isolation.

“It goes with the day,” Underwood said. “I mean, off-balance, hard shots, even in the paint falling down, falling, leaning back. There was just nothing there. ... I’ve never been one to tell guys not to shoot it, but we’re getting really close.”

The ball going in might be a hard thing to predict, but it’s been the biggest predictor for the Illini. In games where Illinois shoots 45% or better, it’s 13-2. In games where it shoots worse, it’s 6-9.

Unlike teams in previous Illinois seasons that were more experienced, there hasn’t been the consistency or aforementioned “bite”’ to will them when shots aren’t falling.

“Just showing up every day, being everyday guys, I don’t think that’s what we are right now,” Ty Rodgers said. “I think it’s just finding that consistency.”

Illinois will need to stack back-to-back days during a postseason where it will need to win games in consecutive days for a conference tournament title, or two games in three days to make the NCAA Tournament’s second weekend.

“I think just not only being held accountable but just holding ourselves accountable,” Hawkins said. “We’ve got to hold ourselves accountable as far as getting in extra work, playing as hard as we can, going hard in practice not just, you know, kind of just getting by getting through. I think that’s really the main thing is just holding yourself accountable and playing as hard as you can whatever moment it is.”

Though the end of the season is fast approaching, Illinois has a week left of the regular season and the Big Ten Tournament to figure out how to find the needed consistency once and for all.

Hawkins and Rodgers both said they think the team will right the ship before March rolls around.

“We’re gonna be fine,” Rodgers said. “I’m completely positive with this team. We know how good we can be when we’re playing, so we’re not gonna lose hope of anything. We’re just gonna go, get back in the gym and come back ready for Michigan.”