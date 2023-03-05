Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed Ohio State, 5:30 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network
Game 2: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed Minnesota, 8 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network
Thursday, March 9
Second round
Game 3: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, 11 a.m. CT, Big Ten Network
Game 4: No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner, 1:30 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network
Game 5: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed, 5:30 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network
Game 6: No. 6 seed vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network
Friday, March 10
Quarterfinals
Game 7: No. 1 seed Purdue vs. Game 3 winner, 11 a.m. CT, Big Ten Network
Game 8: No. 4 seed vs. Game 4 winner, 1:30 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network
Game 9: No. 2 seed vs. Game 5 winner, 5:30 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network
Game 10: No. 3 seed vs. Game 6 winner, 8 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network
Saturday, March 11
Semifinals
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, noon CT, CBS
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS
Sunday, March 12
Championship game: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS
How to watch the 2023 Big Ten basketball tournament
On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405.
All games before the semifinals games are available via online live stream at FOXsports.com/live.
Semifinal games and the championship game are available via online live stream at ParamountPlus.com.
Michael Allio
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, right, looks for a passing outlet as Northwestern's Tydus Verhoeven (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Northwestern's Boo Buie, left, talks with an official after having his jersey torn during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) works the ball against Northwestern's Matthew Nicholson (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) brings the ball up during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Northwestern's Chase Audige (1) passes the ball as Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Northwestern's Boo Buie (4) dribbles the ball as Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) reacts after making a 3-point basket during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) dunks as Northwestern's Matthew Nicholson (34) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer (13) shoots as Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) and Ty Rodgers (20) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) shoots as Northwestern's Robbie Beran (31) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Northwestern's Boo Buie, second from the right, shoots as Illinois' Sencire Harris (1), Coleman Hawkins (33), and Matthew Mayer, left, defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Northwestern's Matthew Nicholson, right, is defended by Illinois' Coleman Hawkins during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Northwestern's Boo Buie, right, works the ball against Illinois' Jayden Epps, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) and Coleman Hawkins (33) vie for a rebound against Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer, middle, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) works against Northwestern's Chase Audige (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Northwestern's Robbie Beran (31) vies for a rebound against Illinois' Matthew Mayer, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
A look at Illinois vs. Northwestern basketball on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023
Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Northwestern men's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois.
Michael Allio
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, right, looks for a passing outlet as Northwestern's Tydus Verhoeven (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Northwestern coach Chris Collins shouts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Northwestern's Boo Buie, left, talks with an official after having his jersey torn during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) works the ball against Northwestern's Matthew Nicholson (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois coach Brad Underwood applaudds before the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) brings the ball up during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio, Associated Press
Illinois' Sencire Harris defends during the first half against Northwestern on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill.
Michael Allio
Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) shoots as Northwestern's Boo Buie (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Northwestern's Chase Audige (1) passes the ball as Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Northwestern's Boo Buie (4) dribbles the ball as Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) reacts after making a 3-point basket during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) dunks as Northwestern's Matthew Nicholson (34) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Northwestern coach Chris Collins reacts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer (13) shoots as Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) and Ty Rodgers (20) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) shoots as Northwestern's Robbie Beran (31) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Northwestern's Chase Audige (1) signals during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Northwestern's Boo Buie, second from the right, shoots as Illinois' Sencire Harris (1), Coleman Hawkins (33), and Matthew Mayer, left, defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Northwestern's Boo Buie (0) shoots during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio, Post-Dispatch
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. reacts during the second half against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill.
Michael Allio
Northwestern's Matthew Nicholson, right, is defended by Illinois' Coleman Hawkins during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) dribbles as Northwestern's Ty Berry (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) claps during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Northwestern's Boo Buie (4) claps during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Northwestern's Boo Buie, right, works the ball against Illinois' Jayden Epps, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) and Coleman Hawkins (33) vie for a rebound against Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer, middle, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Northwestern's Boo Buie shoots a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Northwestern's Chase Audige (1) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois coach Brad Underwood shouts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. warms up for an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Northwestern coach Chris Collins looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Northwestern's Robbie Beran warms up for an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) works against Northwestern's Chase Audige (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) waits for play to resume during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) passes during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Northwestern's Robbie Beran (31) vies for a rebound against Illinois' Matthew Mayer, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball guard Jayden Epps suffered a concussion that kept him out of Thursday's game vs. Michigan.
1 of 3
Illinois hoist the trophy after defeating Ohio State 91-88 in overtime in a NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) tries to go around Illinois forward Dain Dainja (42) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)