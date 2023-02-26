The 2023 Big Ten Conference Women's Basketball Tournament is scheduled to take place March 1-5 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Games are being played at the Target Center.

The single-elimination tournament is scheduled to start with the No. 12 seed vs. the No. 13 seed at 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 1.

The 2023 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament is scheduled to conclude with the championship game at 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 5. The title game is set to be broadcast on ESPN.

The winner of the Big Ten Tournament earns an automatic berth to the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

2023 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament bracket

Click here for the 2023 Big Ten Conference Women's Basketball Tournament printable bracket.

2023 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament schedule

Wednesday, March 1

First round

Game 1: No. 13 seed vs. No. 12 seed, 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Game 2: No. 14 seed vs. No. 11 seed, 3:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Thursday, March 2

Second round

Game 3: No. 9 seed vs. No. 8 seed, 11:30 a.m. CT/12:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Game 4: No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner, 2 p.m. CT/3 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Game 5: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed, 5:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Game 6: No. 6 seed vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Friday, March 3

Quarterfinals

Game 7: No. 1 seed Indiana Hoosiers vs. Game 3 winner, 11:30 a.m. CT/12:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Game 8: No. 4 seed vs. Game 4 winner, 2 p.m. CT/3 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Game 9: No. 2 seed vs. Game 5 winner, 5:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Game 10: No. 3 seed vs. Game 6 winner, 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Saturday, March 4

Semifinals

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1:30 p.m. CT/2:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Sunday, March 5

Championship

Game 13 winner: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET, ESPN

How to watch the 2023 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament on DirecTV, Dish Network

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405.

The championship game is available via online live stream on ESPN.com/watch.

All games before the championship game are available via online live stream at FOXsports.com/live.

Iowa won the 2022 Big Ten Conference Women's Basketball Tournament. As a No. 2 seed, Iowa defeated No. 5 seed Indiana 74-67 in the championship game on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.