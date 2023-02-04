Earlier this week, Iowa Athletics invalidated 200 tickets for Saturday's Illinois at Iowa men's basketball game that were purchased by the Orange Krush, Illinois' basketball student section.

Iowa donated 50 of those 200 tickets to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Corridor-Cedar Rapids.

During a first-half timeout of Saturday's game, the Boys & Girls Club was brought out to the court, and the kids received a standing ovation. It occurred with 9:15 left in the first half.

"Nothing you adore more than a good rivalry in college basketball — except a little trolling," FOX broadcaster Jason Benetti said as they showed the clip of the Boys & Girls Club receiving an ovation. "The Boys & Girls Club who we showed you earlier getting those tickets here at Iowa City's Carver-Hawkeye Arena from the Iowa Athletic Department got the biggest ovation of the day during the break. They all came out onto the floor. ... And it was a standing ovation."

"Like you said, the loudest cheer we've heard all afternoon," FOX analyst Stephen Bardo said in response to Benetti. "Well done. ... Those kids that got to center court, they'll never forget that. In the middle of Carver-Hawkeye with the state that they grew up, they get an ovation like that, they will never forget it."

"Really good job to make this into something positive," Benetti said.

Illinois, ranked No. 25 in the USA Today Men's Basketball Coaches Poll, entered the matchup 16-6 overall and 7-4 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Nebraska 72-56 on Tuesday.

The Iowa Hawkeyes came into the contest 14-8 overall and 6-5 in the Big Ten. On Tuesday, Iowa beat Northwestern 86-70.

Entering Saturday, Illinois leads the all-time series 89-76 vs. Iowa.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Fran McCaffery is the Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball head coach.

