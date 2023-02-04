"Nothing you adore more than a good rivalry in college basketball — except a little trolling," FOX broadcaster Jason Benetti said as they showed the clip of the Boys & Girls Club receiving an ovation. "The Boys & Girls Club who we showed you earlier getting those tickets here at Iowa City's Carver-Hawkeye Arena from the Iowa Athletic Department got the biggest ovation of the day during the break. They all came out onto the floor. ... And it was a standing ovation."
"Like you said, the loudest cheer we've heard all afternoon," FOX analyst Stephen Bardo said in response to Benetti. "Well done. ... Those kids that got to center court, they'll never forget that. In the middle of Carver-Hawkeye with the state that they grew up, they get an ovation like that, they will never forget it."
"Really good job to make this into something positive," Benetti said.
Illinois's Matthew Mayer, second from left, drives to the basket as Iowa forward Kris Murray, second from right, defends during an NCAA college Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa.
A look at Illinois vs. Iowa basketball on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023
Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa.
1 of 7
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Illinois Fighting Illini players huddle up before an NCAA college Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Iowa, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Members of the Boys & Girls Club of Cedar Rapids are acknowledged during an NCAA college Big Ten Conference men's basketball game between Iowa and Illinois, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Illinois guard Jayden Epps (3) shoots the ball as Iowa guard Ahron Ulis (1) defends during an NCAA college Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Illinois forward Dain Dainja (42) shoots the ball as Iowa forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends an NCAA college Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Payton Sandfort (20) shoots a basket as Illinois guard RJ Melendez defends during an NCAA college Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery, right, fouls Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) during an NCAA college Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Fran McCaffery is the Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball head coach.
