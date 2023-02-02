When Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach Brad Underwood finished his career as a college basketball player, he didn’t plan to become a coach.

He took a job at an insurance company.

“My father had been in the insurance business and had an agency, and I went to learn the business,” Underwood said to Sports Illustrated in 2016. “After a few months, my hunger for basketball was eating away at me. I went back, and I left my job, and I went back to grad school at Hardin–Simmons (University in Abilene, Texas).”

On his way to becoming a Division I head coach, Underwood was an assistant basketball coach at Hardin-Simmons University, Western Illinois University, Kansas State University, and the University of South Carolina. There were also stints as a head coach at the Daytona Beach and Dodge City junior colleges.

“I didn’t want to be a head coach just to have the title,” Underwood said in 2016. “I wanted to be a head coach in a program that allowed you to win. And there’s not a lot of those jobs out there. So I was selective.”

Here’s some basic information about Brad Underwood:

Height: 6 feet, 4 inches

6 feet, 4 inches Weight (in college): 200 pounds

200 pounds Age: 59 years old

59 years old Birthday: Dec. 14, 1963

Dec. 14, 1963 Hometown: McPherson, Kansas

McPherson, Kansas High school: McPherson (Kansas) High School

McPherson (Kansas) High School Colleges: Hardin-Simmons University (Abilene, Texas); Independence (Kansas) Community College; Kansas State University

Brad Underwood’s Big Ten Championships at Illinois basketball

Brad Underwood guided the Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball team to back-to-back Big Ten Conference championships during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

Illinois won the Big Ten Conference regular season title in 2021-22. The Illini went 15-5 in the Big Ten that season.

Illinois won the Big Ten Conference tournament title in 2020-21. The Illini also won the most games in the Big Ten regular season at 16-4 that year, but for the 2020-21 season, the Big Ten determined the conference champion by winning percentage. Illinois’ winning percentage was .024 behind Michigan, which did not play a full Big Ten schedule due to COVID-19.

No. 2 seed Illinois defeated No. 5 seed Ohio State 91-88 in the 2021 Big Ten Tournament championship game on March 14, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

How long has Brad Underwood been the Illinois basketball coach?

Brad Underwood was hired at Illinois on March 20, 2017.

Underwood had losing records in his first two seasons at Illinois. The 2017-18 team went 14-18 overall and 4-14 in the Big Ten. The 2018-19 team wrapped the year at 12-21 overall and 7-13 in the Big Ten.

Things turned around in 2019-20 with a 21-10 overall and 13-7 Big Ten campaign entering the postseason, which did not occur due to COVID-19.

Underwood guided the Illini to NCAA Tournament first-round wins in both the 2021 and 2022 NCAA Tournaments. Illinois finished 24-7 overall and 16-4 in the Big Ten in 2020-21, and the Illini went 23-10 overall and 15-5 in the Big Ten in 2021-22.

Brad Underwood salary, contract, bonuses

Brad Underwood received a contract extension at the end of the 2021-22 season. The extension announced at that time by Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman gave Underwood a six-year, $29.1 million contract through the 2027-28 season.

The new contract was scheduled to pay Underwood a salary of $4.6 million for the 2022-23 season, which is a combination of his base salary, additional compensation and retention bonus. The contract included annual increases toward him receiving $5.1 million in the 2027-28 season.

The latest contract included an automatic one-year extension for each year Underwood makes the NCAA Tournament, with a cap on the contract going through the 2031-32 season.

Bonuses in Underwood’s latest contract are the same as in his initial contract:

$15,000 for a win against Missouri or Indiana (Up to $45,000/year)

$15,000 for 10 Big Ten Conference regular season wins

$15,000 for 20 regular season wins

$25,000 for 10% increase in paid attendance

$25,000 for Big Ten Coach of the Year award (coaches or media selection)

$25,000 for NCAA Tournament appearance

$50,000 for National Coach of the Year award

$50,000 for Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship

$50,000 for NCAA Sweet 16 appearance

$75,000 for NCAA Elite Eight appearance

$100,000 for NCAA Final Four appearance

$125,000 for Big Ten Conference regular season championship or co-championship

$250,000 for NCAA national championship

Underwood’s initial contract with Illinois was for six years and $21.6 million from 2017-23. He was scheduled to receive $3.35 million for the 2017-18 season.

Did Brad Underwood play college basketball? Yes, at Kansas State

Brad Underwood played two years of college basketball at Kansas State from 1984-86, and he graduated from KSU with a degree in radio and television communications in December 1986.

He preceded playing at Kansas State with one year at Hardin-Simmons (1982-83) and one year at Independence (Kansas) Community College (1983-84). The 1983-84 Independence Community College men's basketball team was the NJCAA Tournament national runner-up. San Jacinto (Texas) defeated Independence 86-82 in the title game.

At Kansas State, Underwood wore No. 40. He averaged 2.7 points in 39 games over those two years. He also finished with 37 assists, 30 rebounds, and 13 steals. Kansas State was coached by Jack Hartman, and the team went a combined 30-28 in those two seasons.

Underwood returned to Kansas State as an assistant coach from 2006-12 for head coaches Bob Huggins and Frank Martin. With Underwood on the coaching staff, the Wildcats made the NCAA Tournament four times, and that included an Elite Eight trip in the 2010 NCAA Tournament.

Brad Underwood coached Oklahoma State, Stephen F. Austin to NCAA Tournament

Brad Underwood became a head coach at Stephen F. Austin for the 2013-14 season. In his first three seasons, Stephen F. Austin made the NCAA Tournament each season along with winning Southland Conference regular season and tournament titles all three years.

During the 2014 and 2016 NCAA Tournaments, Stephen F. Austin pulled first-round upsets. In the 2014 NCAA Tournament, No. 12 seed SFA defeated No. 5 seed VCU 77-75 in overtime. In the 2016 NCAA Tournament, No. 14 seed SFA beat No. 3 seed West Virginia 70-56.

Stephen F. Austin went a combined 89-14 during Underwood’s three seasons leading the program. SFA’s record in the Southland Conference was 53-1 in those three seasons.

Underwood took over the Oklahoma State program for the 2016-17 season, and the Cowboys reached the 2017 NCAA Tournament. No. 7 seed Michigan beat No. 10 seed Oklahoma State 92-91 in Indianapolis. The OSU Cowboys finished the season 20-13 overall and 9-9 in the Big 12.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.