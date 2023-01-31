Brad Underwood criticizes top 25 poll voters for excluding Big Ten basketball teams

Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach Brad Underwood had some criticism for The Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll and USA Today Men's Basketball Coaches Poll voters on Monday during "The Brad Underwood Show."
Underwood was asked about the Big Ten Conference being rated the second-best conference behind the Big 12 Conference and ahead of the Southeastern Conference. The question didn't cite a rating, but BartTorvik.com does have the top three conferences rated as the Big 12, Big Ten and SEC in that order.
In his answer, Underwood pointed out that for being rated the No. 2 conference that the Big Ten has not gotten much recognition lately from the poll voters.
"For being No. 2, I don't know if we're getting much love," Underwood said. "Obviously, Purdue — unanimous No. 1 and deservedly so. They've only been beat once. But you know, not enough teams ranked, and it's all because we beat each other up."
Purdue is the unanimous No. 1 team in both the AP poll and the coaches poll. But Indiana is the only other Big Ten team ranked in both polls with the Hoosiers at No. 21 in the AP poll and No. 22 in the coaches poll.
Illinois is ranked No. 25 in the coaches poll and unranked in the AP poll.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood gestures to an official during the first half of a college basketball game against Chattanooga in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Illinois' coach Brad Underwood talks with Illinois' Da'Monte Williams (20) before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Rio Grande Valley Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Illinois won 87-83. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood applauds and directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. Francis Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 106-48. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' coach Brad Underwood addresses the media during the post-game media conference at the conclusion of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' coach Brad Underwood sends Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (13), and Alfonso Plummer (11) into the game during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood looks on against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers won 70-59. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood reacts to a call in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood meets with reporters before the NCAA college men's basketball team's practice at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Illinois will face Chattanooga in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball tournament on Friday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood yells to his team during practice for the first round of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Pittsburgh. They take on Chattanooga Friday. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood watches his team play against Chattanooga during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood yells instructions during the second half of a college basketball game against Chattanooga in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. Illinois won 54-53. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood disagrees with a call during the first half of a college basketball game against Houston in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood disagrees with a technical foul being called on a dunk by RJ Melendez during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Houston won 68-53. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Brad Underwood has coached Illinois into the NCAA Tournament.
Illinois men's head coach Brad Underwood addresses the media during the first day of the Big Ten NCAA college basketball media days, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Illinois men's head coach Brad Underwood addresses the media during the first day of the Big Ten NCAA college basketball media days, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Illinois' coach Brad Underwood talks with Illinois' Da'Monte Williams (20) before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Rio Grande Valley Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' coach Brad Underwood reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Illinois won 87-83. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood applauds and directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. Francis Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 106-48. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' coach Brad Underwood addresses the media during the post-game media conference at the conclusion of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' coach Brad Underwood sends Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (13), and Alfonso Plummer (11) into the game during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' coach Brad Underwood signals a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood reacts to a call during an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood looks on against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers won 70-59. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood gestures during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood reacts to a call in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood meets with reporters before the NCAA college men's basketball team's practice at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Illinois will face Chattanooga in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball tournament on Friday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood yells to his team during practice for the first round of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Pittsburgh. They take on Chattanooga Friday. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood watches his team play against Chattanooga during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood yells instructions during the second half of a college basketball game against Chattanooga in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. Illinois won 54-53. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood disagrees with a call during the first half of a college basketball game against Houston in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood disagrees with a technical foul being called on a dunk by RJ Melendez during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Houston won 68-53. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
In the previous week, Purdue was the only Big Ten team ranked in either the AP poll or the coaches poll.
Here is Underwood's full response to the question about the Big Ten being rated the No. 2 conference:
"It's a great debate," Underwood said. "We have it every year. We've been No. 1 for the last two or three years. Kansas has got the No. 1 strength of schedule in the country. Today, we were tenth in Quad 1 wins, which is probably the most important thing this time of year. But the analytics are crazy. I don't quite get it. They're so much based on margin of victory. They're geared a little bit towards the offense. But yeah, top to bottom, I would think that maybe they are. For being No. 2, I don't know if we're getting much love. Obviously, Purdue — unanimous No. 1 and deservedly so. They've only been beat once. But you know, not enough teams ranked, and it's all because we beat each other up. And I don't know. We've got great wins in the non-league, and our league plays a lot of those. But it is what it is. It'll all play out in the end. But I know we're really good again."
According to BartTorvik.com, the Big 12 finished as the top-rated conference for the 2021-22 season. The Big Ten most recently finished as the top-rated conference in the 2020-21 season, and it rated as the top conference in 2019-20 as well.
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) drives against Illinois's Matthew Mayer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Illinois's Matthew Mayer (24) passes against Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14), Connor Essegian (3) and Steven Crowl, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Illinois's Dain Dainja, left, and Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14) go after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) grabs a defensive rebound against Illinois's Matthew Mayer (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Illinois's Sencire Harris (1) dribbles the ball as Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Illinois's RJ Melendez, center, dunks past Wisconsin's Connor Essegian (3) and Carter Gilmore (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) shoots as Illinois' Matthew Mayer, left, and Terrence Shannon (0) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) goes up as Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) and Coleman Hawkins, right, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) grabs a defensive rebound over Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Wisconsin forward Carter Gilmore reacts after the Badgers caught up to the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Illinois defeated Wisconsin 61-51.
Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl drives the ball to the basket against Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins during the second half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn drives to the basket against Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. during the second half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin associate head coach Joe Krabbenhoft speaks with a referee as he sits on the bench with forward Carter Gilmore during the second half of the Badgers' 61-51 loss to the Fighting Illini in college basketball on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn talks with head coach Greg Gard during the second half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn shoots against Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. during the second half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin forward Carter Gilmore dribbles against Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins during the first half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn dribble the ball to the basket against Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins during the first half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit drives for the loose ball against Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. during the first half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian shoots against Illinois guard RJ Melendez during the second half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. rubs his head as Wisconsin players react to a foul called by the referee during the second half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn shoots against Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. during the second half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl walks to the bench after picking up a foul during the second half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
Illinois's Ty Rodgers, behind, fouls Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Illinois's Matthew Mayer (24) drives against Wisconsin's Connor Essegian (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Illinois's Matthew Mayer (24) shoots against Wisconsin's Steven Crowl during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Illinois's Jayden Epps drives against Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Illinois's Matthew Mayer (24) passes against Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14), Connor Essegian (3) and Steven Crowl, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Illinois's Dain Dainja, left, and Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14) go after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Illinois's Coleman Hawkins (33) maneuvers around Wisconsin's Markus Ilver (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) grabs a defensive rebound against Illinois's Matthew Mayer (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Illinois's Dain Dainja (42) shoots against Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Illinois's Sencire Harris (1) dribbles the ball as Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Illinois's RJ Melendez, center, dunks past Wisconsin's Connor Essegian (3) and Carter Gilmore (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood yells to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin ,Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) shoots as Illinois' Matthew Mayer, left, and Terrence Shannon (0) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) goes up as Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) and Coleman Hawkins, right, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) shoots over Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) grabs a defensive rebound over Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Wisconsin forward Carter Gilmore reacts after the Badgers caught up to the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Illinois defeated Wisconsin 61-51.
Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl drives the ball to the basket against Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins during the second half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn drives to the basket against Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. during the second half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin associate head coach Joe Krabbenhoft speaks with a referee as he sits on the bench with forward Carter Gilmore during the second half of the Badgers' 61-51 loss to the Fighting Illini in college basketball on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl shoots during the second half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn talks with head coach Greg Gard during the second half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.