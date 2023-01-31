 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brad Underwood criticizes top 25 poll voters for excluding Big Ten basketball teams

Michigan St Illinois Basketball

Illinois coach Brad Underwood watches during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

 Michael Allio

Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach Brad Underwood had some criticism for The Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll and USA Today Men's Basketball Coaches Poll voters on Monday during "The Brad Underwood Show."

Underwood was asked about the Big Ten Conference being rated the second-best conference behind the Big 12 Conference and ahead of the Southeastern Conference. The question didn't cite a rating, but BartTorvik.com does have the top three conferences rated as the Big 12, Big Ten and SEC in that order. 

In his answer, Underwood pointed out that for being rated the No. 2 conference that the Big Ten has not gotten much recognition lately from the poll voters. 

"For being No. 2, I don't know if we're getting much love," Underwood said. "Obviously, Purdue — unanimous No. 1 and deservedly so. They've only been beat once. But you know, not enough teams ranked, and it's all because we beat each other up." 

Purdue is the unanimous No. 1 team in both the AP poll and the coaches poll. But Indiana is the only other Big Ten team ranked in both polls with the Hoosiers at No. 21 in the AP poll and No. 22 in the coaches poll. 

Illinois is ranked No. 25 in the coaches poll and unranked in the AP poll. 

In the previous week, Purdue was the only Big Ten team ranked in either the AP poll or the coaches poll. 

Here is Underwood's full response to the question about the Big Ten being rated the No. 2 conference: 

"It's a great debate," Underwood said. "We have it every year. We've been No. 1 for the last two or three years. Kansas has got the No. 1 strength of schedule in the country. Today, we were tenth in Quad 1 wins, which is probably the most important thing this time of year. But the analytics are crazy. I don't quite get it. They're so much based on margin of victory. They're geared a little bit towards the offense. But yeah, top to bottom, I would think that maybe they are. For being No. 2, I don't know if we're getting much love. Obviously, Purdue — unanimous No. 1 and deservedly so. They've only been beat once. But you know, not enough teams ranked, and it's all because we beat each other up. And I don't know. We've got great wins in the non-league, and our league plays a lot of those. But it is what it is. It'll all play out in the end. But I know we're really good again." 

According to BartTorvik.com, the Big 12 finished as the top-rated conference for the 2021-22 season. The Big Ten most recently finished as the top-rated conference in the 2020-21 season, and it rated as the top conference in 2019-20 as well. 

