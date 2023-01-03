Brad Underwood enacts analytical tweaks to Illinois basketball team entering Big Ten play

After a rough patch in early December, Brad Underwood and Illinois decided to make some tweaks.

An analytic assessment of the team is common for him and the staff before conference play comes up with a break after finals week.

This year meant a switch in the offense and a transition to use the full-court press less frequently to minimize opponent transition opportunities.

Illinois responded after a blowout loss to Missouri with an 85-52 win over Bethune-Cookman with those tweaks.

Now the real test of those adjustments comes, with Illinois getting into the heart of Big Ten play with a road game against Northwestern on Wednesday (8 p.m. BTN).

The offense featured a good supply of post-ups to Dain Dainja, who Underwood put into the starting lineup to get more paint touches and maximize efficiency.

There was also a spread offense with players on the wings outside of Dainja, with players making cuts and trying to create more ball movement.

Close 1 of 47 Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) scores past Bethune-Cookman's Marcus Garrett during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois forward Ty Rodgers dunks the ball as Terrence Shannon Jr., left, and Bethune-Cookman's Kevin Davis watch during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Bethune-Cookman head coach Reggie Theus appeals to a referee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois forward Dain Dainja shoots over Bethune-Cookman's Damani McEntire during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood yells at his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) drives to the basket past Bethune-Cookman 's Kevin Davis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) and Bethune-Cookman 's Damani McEntire vie for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Bethune-Cookman's Lukas Gudavicius (2) fouls Illinois' Dain Dainja during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Bethune-Cookman's Marcus Garrett, left, knocks the ball out of the hands of Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Bethune-Cookman guard Lukas Gudavicius (2) shoots past Illinois forward Ty Rodgers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 85-52. Bethune-Cookman forward Derrick Carter-Hollinger Jr. shoots over Illinois forward Ty Rodgers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 85-52. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) and Bethune-Cookman guard Damani McEntire battle for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 85-52. Bethune-Cookman center Dylan Robertson (22) shoots as Illinois forward Dain Dainja defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 85-52. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois forward Matthew Mayer. Shoots as Bethune-Cookman center Elijah Hulsewe defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 85-52. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. drives to the basket during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Bethune-Cookman head coach Reggie Theus directs his team during an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Bethune-Cookman head coach Reggie Theus directs his team during an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins looks to pass during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois guard Jayden Epps drives to the basket during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois forward Matthew Mayer steps back to shoot during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois forward Matthew Mayer steps back to shoot during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois forward Matthew Mayer passes during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois guard RJ Melendez shoots a free throw during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois guard RJ Melendez shoots a free throw during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Bethune-Cookman head coach Reggie Theus talks to a referee during an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Bethune-Cookman head coach Reggie Theus talks to a referee during an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois forward Dain Dainja shoots a free throw during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois forward Dain Dainja shoots a free throw during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois guard Sencire Harris waits for play to resume during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Bethune-Cookman guard Zion Harmon takes a pass during an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Bethune-Cookman guard Damani McEntire looks to pass during an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood, right, yells at a referee as assistant Chester Frazier talks to guard Jayden Epps (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 85-52. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) A little girls dressed as an Illinois cheerleader waves her pompoms during an NCAA college basketball game between Illinois and Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Bethune-Cookman guard Lukas Gudavicius drives to the basket during an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois guard Sencire Harris takes the inbounds pass during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) A little girls dressed as an Illinois cheerleader waves her pompoms during an NCAA college basketball game between Illinois and Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Bethune-Cookman guard Lukas Gudavicius drives to the basket during an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois guard Jayden Epps waits for the inbounds pass during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Bethune-Cookman guard Kevin Davis shoots during an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood yells at his team during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood yells at his team during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood yells at his team during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood yells at his team during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood, right, has a laugh with Bethune-Cookman head coach Reggie Theus before an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Bethune-Cookman head coach Reggie Theus watches his team warmup before an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Bethune-Cookman head coach Reggie Theus, left, has a laugh with Illinois head coach Brad Underwood before an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. advances the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) A look at Illinois vs. Bethune-Cookman men's basketball on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 Here is a look at the No. 22-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Bethune-Cookman men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. 1 of 47 Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) scores past Bethune-Cookman's Marcus Garrett during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois forward Ty Rodgers dunks the ball as Terrence Shannon Jr., left, and Bethune-Cookman's Kevin Davis watch during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Bethune-Cookman head coach Reggie Theus appeals to a referee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois forward Dain Dainja shoots over Bethune-Cookman's Damani McEntire during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood yells at his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) drives to the basket past Bethune-Cookman 's Kevin Davis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) and Bethune-Cookman 's Damani McEntire vie for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Bethune-Cookman's Lukas Gudavicius (2) fouls Illinois' Dain Dainja during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Bethune-Cookman's Marcus Garrett, left, knocks the ball out of the hands of Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Bethune-Cookman guard Lukas Gudavicius (2) shoots past Illinois forward Ty Rodgers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 85-52. Bethune-Cookman forward Derrick Carter-Hollinger Jr. shoots over Illinois forward Ty Rodgers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 85-52. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) and Bethune-Cookman guard Damani McEntire battle for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 85-52. Bethune-Cookman center Dylan Robertson (22) shoots as Illinois forward Dain Dainja defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 85-52. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois forward Matthew Mayer. Shoots as Bethune-Cookman center Elijah Hulsewe defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 85-52. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. drives to the basket during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Bethune-Cookman head coach Reggie Theus directs his team during an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Bethune-Cookman head coach Reggie Theus directs his team during an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins looks to pass during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois guard Jayden Epps drives to the basket during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois forward Matthew Mayer steps back to shoot during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois forward Matthew Mayer steps back to shoot during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois forward Matthew Mayer passes during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois guard RJ Melendez shoots a free throw during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois guard RJ Melendez shoots a free throw during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Bethune-Cookman head coach Reggie Theus talks to a referee during an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Bethune-Cookman head coach Reggie Theus talks to a referee during an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois forward Dain Dainja shoots a free throw during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois forward Dain Dainja shoots a free throw during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois guard Sencire Harris waits for play to resume during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Bethune-Cookman guard Zion Harmon takes a pass during an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Bethune-Cookman guard Damani McEntire looks to pass during an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood, right, yells at a referee as assistant Chester Frazier talks to guard Jayden Epps (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 85-52. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) A little girls dressed as an Illinois cheerleader waves her pompoms during an NCAA college basketball game between Illinois and Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Bethune-Cookman guard Lukas Gudavicius drives to the basket during an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois guard Sencire Harris takes the inbounds pass during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) A little girls dressed as an Illinois cheerleader waves her pompoms during an NCAA college basketball game between Illinois and Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Bethune-Cookman guard Lukas Gudavicius drives to the basket during an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois guard Jayden Epps waits for the inbounds pass during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Bethune-Cookman guard Kevin Davis shoots during an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood yells at his team during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood yells at his team during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood yells at his team during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood yells at his team during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood, right, has a laugh with Bethune-Cookman head coach Reggie Theus before an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Bethune-Cookman head coach Reggie Theus watches his team warmup before an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Bethune-Cookman head coach Reggie Theus, left, has a laugh with Illinois head coach Brad Underwood before an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. advances the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

There were signs of rust still and unfamiliarity, but that’s because the system was implemented recently after the Illini dropped their Big Ten opener in early December.

“We’ve been working on it for a couple of weeks,” Underwood said. “I felt some holes and some changes since Maryland. It was really about practice time. Just getting enough practice time to start breaking things down and working on it. We’ve put in segments of it in practice. Prior to Missouri, we spent a good amount of time on it.”

Tweaks to a system mid-season aren’t foreign to Underwood, who made them in previous seasons. The team won eight of its 10 games after the Christmas break last season and 12-of-15 after the Braggin’ Rights loss in the 2020-21 season.

“We’ve been through Synergy over the break, breaking down every single one of our guys and their positives and their negatives and where we gotta get better at,” Underwood said. “And we do that every time this year because we get practice time during Christmas break.”