 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brad Underwood enacts analytical tweaks to Illinois basketball team entering Big Ten play

  • 0
Missouri Illinois Basketball

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood yells from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

After a rough patch in early December, Brad Underwood and Illinois decided to make some tweaks.

An analytic assessment of the team is common for him and the staff before conference play comes up with a break after finals week.

This year meant a switch in the offense and a transition to use the full-court press less frequently to minimize opponent transition opportunities.

Illinois responded after a blowout loss to Missouri with an 85-52 win over Bethune-Cookman with those tweaks.

Now the real test of those adjustments comes, with Illinois getting into the heart of Big Ten play with a road game against Northwestern on Wednesday (8 p.m. BTN).

People are also reading…

The offense featured a good supply of post-ups to Dain Dainja, who Underwood put into the starting lineup to get more paint touches and maximize efficiency.

There was also a spread offense with players on the wings outside of Dainja, with players making cuts and trying to create more ball movement.

A look at Illinois vs. Bethune-Cookman men's basketball on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022

Here is a look at the No. 22-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Bethune-Cookman men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. 

1 of 47

There were signs of rust still and unfamiliarity, but that’s because the system was implemented recently after the Illini dropped their Big Ten opener in early December.

“We’ve been working on it for a couple of weeks,” Underwood said. “I felt some holes and some changes since Maryland. It was really about practice time. Just getting enough practice time to start breaking things down and working on it. We’ve put in segments of it in practice. Prior to Missouri, we spent a good amount of time on it.”

Tweaks to a system mid-season aren’t foreign to Underwood, who made them in previous seasons. The team won eight of its 10 games after the Christmas break last season and 12-of-15 after the Braggin’ Rights loss in the 2020-21 season.

“We’ve been through Synergy over the break, breaking down every single one of our guys and their positives and their negatives and where we gotta get better at,” Underwood said. “And we do that every time this year because we get practice time during Christmas break.”