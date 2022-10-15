Brad Underwood knows transfer Matthew Mayer has been where Illinois basketball wants to go

By Anderson Kimball
Decatur (Ill.) Herald & Review
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Matthew Mayer outlined his goals ahead of the season. He had the typical benchmarks of winning a national title and conference title with the Illinois men's basketball team.
But a third one stood out.
“My biggest personal goal — and this is really what I'm aiming for — is winning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year," Mayer said.
That was what was in his mind last year as well at Baylor. On his mirror he wrote the words: Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.
"That was the main goal I was going for, and if you look at the stats, I really put myself in that conversation," Mayer said. "I didn't get first team, I didn't get defensive player of the year, but I put myself in that conversation and I want this year to take the step over."
Mayer averaged 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks in just 22 minutes, playing with a group of stacked Baylor wings featuring two NBA Draft picks in Jeremy Sochan (ninth) and Kendall Brown (No. 48).
Mayer’s defensive rate stats were some of the best in the conference last season. The only player besides him in the Big 12 to have block and steal rates over 3% was West Virginia’s Gabe Osabuohien, who was part of a three-way tie for conference defensive player of the year.
"I think I've been an underrated defender most of my career," Mayer said. "I think people are starting to realize that I'm a good defender, but I think I can really take it to the next level this year; and I know that'll help our team win."
Mayer entered the transfer portal last May, then chose Illinois over North Carolina and other Power Five suitors.
Versatility has been a buzzword for Illinois basketball in its switch in style after losing all five starters from last season. While defense might be his calling card, it’s not his complete skill set.
"I'm the best defender in the Big Ten," Mayer said. "So that should help us a lot. I'm also just a good 3-point shooter. I can just do a lot of things. I'm very versatile, guard one through five, can do a lot of things on offense. So just put me in any spot."
NCAA Chattanooga Illinois Basketball
Gene J. Puskar
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood gestures to an official during the first half of a college basketball game against Chattanooga in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Illinois' coach Brad Underwood talks with Illinois' Da'Monte Williams (20) before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Rio Grande Valley Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Illinois won 87-83. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood applauds and directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. Francis Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 106-48. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' coach Brad Underwood addresses the media during the post-game media conference at the conclusion of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' coach Brad Underwood sends Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (13), and Alfonso Plummer (11) into the game during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood looks on against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers won 70-59. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood reacts to a call in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood meets with reporters before the NCAA college men's basketball team's practice at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Illinois will face Chattanooga in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball tournament on Friday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood yells to his team during practice for the first round of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Pittsburgh. They take on Chattanooga Friday. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood watches his team play against Chattanooga during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood yells instructions during the second half of a college basketball game against Chattanooga in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. Illinois won 54-53. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood disagrees with a call during the first half of a college basketball game against Houston in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood disagrees with a technical foul being called on a dunk by RJ Melendez during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Houston won 68-53. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
When Illinois coach Brad Underwood recruited Mayer, defense was what stood out.
"He's a guy that has tremendous, tremendous anticipation," Underwood said. "He's got very quick hands. He takes a lot of pride in that end, and when we recruited him, the one thing I knew was he was a very good defender."
The staff also saw a player who played every game of Baylor’s national championship season in 2020-21. That included an early season win over Illinois.
“He’s been where we want to go,” Underwood said. “We need to play off that experience.”
Mayer was in Chicago with his agency preparing for the NBA Draft, so once he was available he talked to the nearby Illinois staff. He ended up withdrawing from the draft in May as well, and he views this seasons with Illinois as a chance to increase that stock.
"I'm here to win games, win championships and go to NBA," Mayer said. "I want to prove that I can fit in on an NBA team. You can put me at any position and there's going to be no drop in play. That's what I want to prove."
Mayer was one of the leading 3-point shooters on that title-winning team. Having lost all five starters and a lot of shooting, Illinois will need Mayer to bring his versatile skill set to the offensive side as well.
“He's been better than I thought on the offensive side and he's a tough shot maker," Underwood said. "I think he can have some big games for us on the offensive side, but his mindset is really about the defensive side."
Mayer’s shooting percentages dipped last season. Underwood said he wasn’t sure if he was fully healthy, and Mayer said that part of the reason he chose Illinois was the strength and conditioning program that he thought could help him heal some lingering back issues. Those, along with him having to finish his degree at Baylor, forced him to wait until the summer to join the team.
In an expanded role where he’ll be one of the main pieces instead of a role player, those offensive numbers have a chance to increase.
"I'm excited to see those numbers increase because the ability is there and it's our job to help get those numbers where he wants them and where we ultimately think they can be," Underwood said. "I think he can be a major impact in terms of what we're trying to do."
Mayer’s confidence and his defensive ability round out a skill set that has become what Illinois is looking for in its roster. Mayer, Terrence Shannon and Ty Rodgers are all new additions as wings in a "positionless" style of basketball Underwood has emphasized. Mayer has the skill set to mix into that equation.
"They just said we need somebody that can do it all," Mayer said. "Somebody that can guard one through five, be versatile on offense. We've obviously got a talented team, I think I was a missing piece for us to be like a real contender."
North Carolina guard Dontrez Styles, left, defends as Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) works to the basket in the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, March, 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) blocks the shot of Wisconsin forward Micah Potter (11) in a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament on March 21, 2021, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) shoots over Houston forward Justin Gorham, left, during a men's Final Four semifinal game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Mayer commited to Illinois as a transfer Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) passes off against Norfolk State guard Daryl Anderson (13) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)