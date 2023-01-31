 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brad Underwood spends much of halftime alone on Illinois' bench vs. Nebraska basketball

Nebraska Illinois Basketball

Illinois coach Brad Underwood talks to an official during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

 Michael Allio

Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach Brad Underwood came out of the locker room quite early during halftime of Tuesday's game vs. Nebraska.

Underwood was out of the locker room with more than seven minutes left until the start of the second half, and he sat alone on the Illini bench.

"Most unusual scene — more than seven minutes left on the halftime clock, and Brad Underwood came back out, sat alone on the bench, Stephen, and just pondered his grease board," Big Ten Network broadcaster Dave Revsine said on Tuesday's BTN broadcast. "I'm not sure I've ever seen anything like that in all my years of covering college basketball. What do you make of it?" 

"I think that Brad Underwood was frustrated with his team's effort — maybe lack of intensity, lack of focus," BTN analyst Stephen Bardo said. "Not to take anything away from the Huskers, because they did an outstanding job in the first half. But Brad Underwood has had to try multiple things with this very talented group, because they are a new group. They have not worked together. So let's see if this technique will work. But I think it's a source of frustration for him, and he's trying to find a different way to motivate his team." 

Illinois led Nebraska 38-37 at halftime. 

Illinois, ranked No. 25 in the USA Today Men's Basketball Coaches Poll, entered the matchup 15-6 overall and 6-4 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Wisconsin 61-51 on Saturday.

Nebraska came into the contest 10-12 overall and 3-8 in the Big Ten. On Saturday, Maryland beat Nebraska 82-63.

Earlier in the season, Illinois won at Nebraska 76-50 on Jan. 10. 

A look at Illinois vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois. 

Fred Hoiberg is the Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball head coach. 

