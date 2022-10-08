Bret Bielema: 5 things to know about the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach

The total value of the contract was $26.7 million. Bielema started with a salary of $4.2 million for the 2021 season, and the salary increased by $100,000 each year through Jan. 31, 2027.
The contract includes two retention bonuses for Bielema worth $300,000 that would be paid on July 1, 2023, and July 1, 2025.
There are additional bonuses that could result in Bielema receiving an extra $1.5 million per year.
What was Bret Bielema’s record at Arkansas as head football coach?
Bret Bielema was the Arkansas Razorbacks football head coach from 2013-17. His teams went 29-34 overall during those five seasons.
His best team at Arkansas went 8-5 overall in 2015, and the team reached the 2016 Liberty Bowl. Arkansas beat Kansas State 45-23 in the Liberty Bowl on Jan. 2, 2016.
He also led Arkansas to the Texas Bowl in 2014 and the Belk Bowl in 2016.
What was Bret Bielema’s record at Wisconsin as head football coach?
Bret Bielema was the Wisconsin Badgers football head coach from 2006-12. His Badgers teams went a combined 68-24 overall in seven seasons.
His best team at Wisconsin went 12-1 overall in his debut season. That team finished with a 17-14 win against Arkansas in the Capital One Bowl on Jan. 1, 2007.
He led Wisconsin to Rose Bowl appearances at the end of both the 2010 and 2011 seasons. Wisconsin finished 11-2 in 2010 and 11-3 in 2011.
Bielema’s Wisconsin teams also went to the Outback Bowl in the 2007 season and the Champs Sports Bowl after the 2008 and 2009 seasons.
Bret Bielema coached with Bill Belichick
Bret Bielema spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons working for New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.
Bielema was a consultant for the New England Patriots in 2018. He was the Patriots’ defensive line coach in 2019.
The Patriots concluded the 2018 season by winning Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams. The Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3 in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019. New England went 14-5 overall that season.
Did Bret Bielema play college football? Yes, at Iowa
Bret Bielema was a defensive lineman for the Iowa Hawkeyes from 1989-92. He joined the team as a walk-on, and he was a team captain by his senior season in 1992.
Hayden Fry was the Iowa head coach throughout Bielema’s playing tenure.
After college, Bielema signed a free-agent contract with the Seattle Seahawks. He then transitioned to coaching as an Iowa graduate assistant for the 1994 season.
1 of 16
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Wisconsin won 24-0. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, right, watches his players walk off the field including quarterback Brandon Peters after the team's 20-14 loss to Rutgers in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema argues a call with an official against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Illinois defeated Penn State 20-18 in the ninth overtime. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
University of Illinois head coach Bret Bielema speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 30-22. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, speaks with defensive line coach Bret Bielema on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema shouts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. Florida became the first Power Five program this season to make a coaching, but several more enter the last month of the season faced with what could be a hard choice. Arkansas has a record of 3-5. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Arkansas coach Bret Bielema reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. The Razorbacks host No. 17 Mississippi State on Saturday. It’s the first of two games to end the regular season Arkansas needs to win to ensure a fourth straight bowl game. It could also be a must-win game for fifth-year coach Bielema to ensure his future at the school. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)
Bret Bielema: A look at the Illinois Fighting Illini football coach
Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach Bret Bielema, who previously was the Arkansas Razorbacks and Wisconsin head coach.
1 of 16
Charles Rex Arbogast
Charles Rex Arbogast
Darron Cummings
Darron Cummings
Darron Cummings
Charles Rex Arbogast
Barry Reeger
Doug McSchooler
Charles Rex Arbogast
Charles Rex Arbogast
Elise Amendola
Thomas Graning
Thomas Graning
Michael Woods
Brynn Anderson
Darron Cummings
