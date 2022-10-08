Bret Bielema: 5 things to know about the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach

Bret Bielema made college football history in his first season as the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach.

On Oct. 23, 2021, Illinois played Penn State for nine overtimes in University Park, Pennsylvania. It was first and only nine-overtime college football game.

Bielema’s team came out on top with a 20-18 victory against the No. 7-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions.

Here is some basic information about Bret Bielema:

Age: 52 years old

52 years old Birthday: Jan. 13, 1970

Jan. 13, 1970 Hometown: Prophetstown, Illinois

Prophetstown, Illinois High school: Prophetstown (Illinois) High School

Prophetstown (Illinois) High School College: University of Iowa

University of Iowa Wife: Jen Bielema

Here are five more things to know about Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach Bret Bielema.

What is Bret Bielema’s salary as Illinois football head coach?

Illinois hired Bret Bielema to a six-year contract in January 2021, according to WCIA-TV.

The total value of the contract was $26.7 million. Bielema started with a salary of $4.2 million for the 2021 season, and the salary increased by $100,000 each year through Jan. 31, 2027.

The contract includes two retention bonuses for Bielema worth $300,000 that would be paid on July 1, 2023, and July 1, 2025.

There are additional bonuses that could result in Bielema receiving an extra $1.5 million per year.

What was Bret Bielema’s record at Arkansas as head football coach?

Bret Bielema was the Arkansas Razorbacks football head coach from 2013-17. His teams went 29-34 overall during those five seasons.

His best team at Arkansas went 8-5 overall in 2015, and the team reached the 2016 Liberty Bowl. Arkansas beat Kansas State 45-23 in the Liberty Bowl on Jan. 2, 2016.

He also led Arkansas to the Texas Bowl in 2014 and the Belk Bowl in 2016.

What was Bret Bielema’s record at Wisconsin as head football coach?

Bret Bielema was the Wisconsin Badgers football head coach from 2006-12. His Badgers teams went a combined 68-24 overall in seven seasons.

His best team at Wisconsin went 12-1 overall in his debut season. That team finished with a 17-14 win against Arkansas in the Capital One Bowl on Jan. 1, 2007.

He led Wisconsin to Rose Bowl appearances at the end of both the 2010 and 2011 seasons. Wisconsin finished 11-2 in 2010 and 11-3 in 2011.

Bielema’s Wisconsin teams also went to the Outback Bowl in the 2007 season and the Champs Sports Bowl after the 2008 and 2009 seasons.

Bret Bielema coached with Bill Belichick

Bret Bielema spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons working for New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Bielema was a consultant for the New England Patriots in 2018. He was the Patriots’ defensive line coach in 2019.

The Patriots concluded the 2018 season by winning Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams. The Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3 in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019. New England went 14-5 overall that season.

Did Bret Bielema play college football? Yes, at Iowa

Bret Bielema was a defensive lineman for the Iowa Hawkeyes from 1989-92. He joined the team as a walk-on, and he was a team captain by his senior season in 1992.

Hayden Fry was the Iowa head coach throughout Bielema’s playing tenure.

Iowa went to the Rose Bowl in Bielema’s sophomore season. Washington defeated Iowa 46-34 on Jan. 1, 1991.

After college, Bielema signed a free-agent contract with the Seattle Seahawks. He then transitioned to coaching as an Iowa graduate assistant for the 1994 season.

Click here for the Bret Bielema bio on the Illinois Fighting Illini website.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.