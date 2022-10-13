Bret Bielema candidly explains how he uses NIL in Illinois football recruiting

Louis Margaglione is a part of the leadership for the Illini Guardians, which is the NIL collective created to help Illinois Fighting Illini athletes obtain name, image and likeness money.

Margaglione joined Illinois football head coach Bret Bielema on Wednesday's "Bret Bielema Show," and it led to Bielema discussing how he uses NIL money to help in recruiting football players.

"The way the recruiting world works, anytime I'm talking to a recruit — so a recruit I'm talking to in wherever, Chicago; Miami; Columbus, Ohio; wherever at — you can't talk to them about the money they're going to get, but you can talk to them about the players' money that are on our roster right now are currently getting. I would say in the last month we've awarded over, almost $200,000 in NIL money that has gone to guys on our team, and that's continued to grow every day."

Bielema is in his second season leading the Illinois Fighting Illini football program. The Illini have started the 2022 season at 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten.

"It's something that literally has a direct effect on our program on a daily basis," Bielema said of NIL money. "We just had a couple young men on campus this past weekend on official visits, and we'll literally show someone that maybe is comparable to them, the position they play, maybe their background and their experiences, and we can say, 'Hey, this guy got a car. This guy got a brand new Charger that he drives around. This guy was given a $12,000 deal over a three-month window. This guy is getting a $15,000 NIL deal.' These guys are getting these opportunities that then foreshadow back into their decision for when they get here then hopefully they make those same type of opportunities."

The Illini Guardians organization is described on its website as supporters of Illinois athletics that are "committed to fostering powerful and positive relationships between" the business community and Illini athletes "by harnessing the opportunities created by Illinois' name, image and likeness legislation."

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.