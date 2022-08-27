 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bret Bielema explains why Illinois football always defers on coin toss

Big Ten Media Days Football

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Darron Cummings

Illinois football head coach Bret Bielema started talking about kickoffs on the "Bret Bielema Show" on Wednesday ahead of the Illini's Week 0 game against Wyoming. 

Bielema made a vow for what his Illini team will always do if it wins the opening coin toss. 

Show host Brian Barnhart asked Bielema, "When you win the coin flip Saturday, are you taking the ball or declining and deferring to the second half?" 

"We'll always defer," Bielema said. "You guys want to win some easy money in Vegas and they got a coin toss question? Just defer."

Bielema said he sees two advantages to deferring. One, his team gets the ball to start the second half. Plus, when you get the ball to start the second half it is probably with the wind.

"It's really cool because you pretty much know what you're going to get," Bielema said. 

The biggest advantage though is that if Bielema's team scores to close the first half that the momentum can just build into the second half by receiving the second-half kickoff. 

"There's a statistic in football if you're able to double dip, which means score last on the front end (to end the first half) and score first on the back end (to start the second half), your chances of winning go through the roof," Bielema said. "Take in point, Nebraska last year. We were able to get the last score — now it was an unconventional score because it was a defensive score, we had a scoop and score for seven (point) — and then the opening drive (of the second half) we took and we marched down the field. So we put up 14 points on the board without Nebraska touching the ball for any considerable time. That was a game we won by eight points, but 14 points were scored without their offense on the field. You can do the math. You can change games if you use the game correctly." 

Illinois defeated Nebraska 30-22 to open last season on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. 

The Illinois football team opens its 2022 season against Wyoming at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 27. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

