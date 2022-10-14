Bret Bielema gives encouraging Isaiah Williams injury update before Minnesota, Illini game

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois football enters a pivotal game in the Big Ten West race with a lot of roster unknowns for the first time since the season kicked off.

With a matchup against Minnesota (Saturday 11 a.m. Big Ten Network) that features the top two scoring defenses in the country, as well as two of the top four teams in the division, Illinois (5-1, 2-1) might need to count on some reinforcements.

Multiple starters either were injured or had to be scratched right before the Illini’s 9-6 win over Iowa last weekend. Quarterback Tommy DeVito and top receiver Isaiah Williams were two of the biggest losses. Starting corner Taz Nicholson went out with a concussion as well.

Nicholson and Williams have made progress, while Illinois hasn't tipped its hand on DeVito just yet. Linebacker Isaac Darkangelo will be back, according to Illinois coach Bret Bielema. Kicker Caleb Griffin will be out, so Fabrizio Pinton will take field goal duties while Will McManus will handle kickoffs.

"Isaiah (Williams) has been really good. He’s actually got practice in. We’re going to be able to see him, I think for sure," Bielema said. "Taz has continued to track in the right direction. Tommy, don’t know. That’s going to have to be something, we don’t want to make sure we make a decision on the front end here that can affect something long term.”

If DeVito ends up being unable to go, then backup Art Sitkowski would fill in. Sitkowski came off the bench multiple times for Illinois last season and led the Illini to a pair of field goal drives to seal the win over the Hawkeyes when he came in during the first quarter last week.

As the backup, he has seen a vast minority of practice snaps this season, but he’s been integrated more this week with the status of DeVito unknown. Bielema also has raved about how he has always been ready to step in.

“He definitely has got a lot more reps," Bielema said. "The good thing about Art is he’s a guy who prepares as well as he can. Literally from the first game to where we are now if he wasn’t in there, he was standing behind Tommy doing the motion, he would take the snap count, he would take the read and that’s part of the reason he played as well as he did on Saturday. This is my 14th year as a head coach, and I don’t know if I’ve ever seen someone prepare more for their moment that wasn’t in the moment as him. It’s a lot of fun to see him get rewarded because of it."

Running back Chase Brown is the nation’s leading runner midway through the season, but his understudy has been shelved since the opener. Josh McCray dressed for last week’s game but did not play; his status is also unclear.

Bielema is keeping the long-term timetable in mind for DeVito and McCray partially because Illinois has a bye week after the game against the Gophers.

“Not quite there," Bielema said of McCray. "It’s a continual day to kind of see where he’s at. Same thing as Tommy — you don’t want to do anything that can take away from what we can do down the road."