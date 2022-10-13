Bret Bielema reveals plan to move Block I student section behind Illini football opponents

Illinois football head coach Bret Bielema had his weekly "Bret Bielema Show" on Wednesday night, and he revealed plans for the Illini student section.
Since 2007, the Block I and the Illinois students have sat in the north end zone of Illinois' Memorial Stadium. The north end zone seating was a new addition during Memorial Stadium's updates in 2007-08.
Prior to 2007, Illinois students and the Block I were in the lower level of the east side of the stadium and behind Illinois' opponent.
Bielema says the Illini students are moving back behind the opponents.
"Our student section, I can't wait for the day when we move them behind our opponents," Bielema said. "Back in the day, they were over there then they moved them by ticket pricing and all that jazz. But our student section is going to move back behind the bench of our opponents, and I think that will be a great opportunity for us to affect the game."
Bielema gave no timeline for when the Illinois students will move behind the opponents.
The comment from Bielema came after the show's host, Brian Barnhart, commented on how great the crowd was for Illinois' home win vs. Iowa football on Saturday.
Bielema started by talking about the crowd in general and the Marching Illini band before making the comment about the student section moving.
"They were, they were absolutely awesome," Bielema said. "Obviously an evening game, this one's 11 o'clock, so everybody needs to set their alarm a little earlier and get that little cup of coffee in you and get rolling or whatever beverage you want. But just make sure that you're there for the opening kick at 11 o'clock. I tell you what — I said this at our presser — (Director of the Marching Illini) Barry Houser and the band were absolutely awesome. That guy just gets it."
Bielema directly followed his comment about the band with his news that the student section is moving back to the east side of Memorial Stadium.
Illinois football's next game is Saturday against Minnesota and is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT. The Illini enter the game 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten.
