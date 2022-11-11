 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bruce Weber gets 'special' standing ovation in first time back at Illinois basketball game

  • 0
Kansas Kansas St Basketball

Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber smiles at a game official during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

 Orlin Wagner

Former Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball coach Bruce Weber returned to Champaign on Friday night. It was his first time at the State Farm Center since he was the Illini head coach from 2003-12. 

Weber, who was back as a broadcaster for Big Ten Network, was introduced to the crowd during a timeout with 11:42 left in the first half. 

The Illini crowd gave Weber a standing ovation. 

"It's special," Weber said on the Big Ten Network broadcast immediately after the ovation. "Obviously our nine years, the '05 team — one of the best in the history of the NCAA Tournament. No matter where I went, overseas, wherever ... people know it and still talk about it. It's so special to be back, and to be recognized like that, I really appreciate it." 

People are also reading…

The 2004-05 Illinois men's basketball team under Weber went 37-2 overall and reached the NCAA national championship game in St. Louis, where it lost to North Carolina. 

Illinois faced UMKC men's basketball on Friday night.

Prior to Friday's game, Weber tweeted about his return to Champaign, "I am thrilled to make my first trip back to the @StateFarmCenter to broadcast @IlliniMBB vs. @KCRoosMBB. A lot of special memories in this building!" 

Illinois defeated UMKC 86-48 on Friday. Illinois, ranked No. 23 in The Associated Press poll, improved to 2-0 overall. UMKC went to 0-3 overall.

At the end of the broadcast, Weber said of his return to Champaign, "It's special there's no doubt. As I said, coming up the tunnel, you start thinking about all those games. We had special teams here and staffs. I think about Wayne McClain, our former assistant and Sergio's dad. He passed away from cancer years ago, but there are so many special people that were part of our lives here. It's great to be here."

A look at No. 23 Illinois vs. UMKC men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

Here's a look at No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball vs. Kansas City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Illinois. 

1 of 4

Brad Underwood is the current Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Marvin Menzies is the UMKC men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Breakthrough performers: Meet our Athletes of the Week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News