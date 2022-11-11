Bruce Weber gets 'special' standing ovation in first time back at Illinois basketball game

Former Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball coach Bruce Weber returned to Champaign on Friday night. It was his first time at the State Farm Center since he was the Illini head coach from 2003-12.

Weber, who was back as a broadcaster for Big Ten Network, was introduced to the crowd during a timeout with 11:42 left in the first half.

The Illini crowd gave Weber a standing ovation.

"It's special," Weber said on the Big Ten Network broadcast immediately after the ovation. "Obviously our nine years, the '05 team — one of the best in the history of the NCAA Tournament. No matter where I went, overseas, wherever ... people know it and still talk about it. It's so special to be back, and to be recognized like that, I really appreciate it."

The 2004-05 Illinois men's basketball team under Weber went 37-2 overall and reached the NCAA national championship game in St. Louis, where it lost to North Carolina.

Illinois faced UMKC men's basketball on Friday night.

Prior to Friday's game, Weber tweeted about his return to Champaign, "I am thrilled to make my first trip back to the @StateFarmCenter to broadcast @IlliniMBB vs. @KCRoosMBB. A lot of special memories in this building!"

Illinois defeated UMKC 86-48 on Friday. Illinois, ranked No. 23 in The Associated Press poll, improved to 2-0 overall. UMKC went to 0-3 overall.

At the end of the broadcast, Weber said of his return to Champaign, "It's special there's no doubt. As I said, coming up the tunnel, you start thinking about all those games. We had special teams here and staffs. I think about Wayne McClain, our former assistant and Sergio's dad. He passed away from cancer years ago, but there are so many special people that were part of our lives here. It's great to be here."

Brad Underwood is the current Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Marvin Menzies is the UMKC men's basketball head coach.

