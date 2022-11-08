Bruce Weber to broadcast Illinois vs. UMKC basketball game Friday

Bruce Weber was the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach for nine seasons from 2003-12. He took Illinois to its only NCAA title game appearance in program history.
On Friday, Weber is scheduled to return to Champaign — this time as a broadcaster.
Weber, who joined Big Ten Network as a broadcaster this season, will broadcast Friday's Illinois vs. UMKC men's basketball game, according to Illinois radio broadcaster Brian Barnhart on Monday's Illini basketball broadcast. The Illinois vs. UMKC is scheduled to be broadcast on Big Ten Network at 8 p.m. CT on Friday.
After leaving Illinois, Weber was the Kansas State men's basketball head coach from 2012-22. He took Kansas State to five NCAA Tournaments.
In addition to Weber's homecoming, the Illinois men's basketball program is scheduled to raise a banner and hold a ring ceremony for the 2021-22 Illini men's basketball team that won the Big Ten Conference regular season title.
The 2021-22 Big Ten Conference regular season title was the first for the Illini since Weber guided Illinois to back-to-back Big Ten regular season titles in 2003-04 and 2004-05.
Michael Allio
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) shoots as Eastern Illinois' Jermaine Hamlin (34) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) vies for a rebound with Eastern Illinois' Cameron Haffner during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) works the ball inside against Eastern Illinois' Sincere Malone (5), Kinyon Hodges (10) and Rodolfo Bolis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) passes the ball as Eastern Illinois' Kinyon Hodges (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Eastern Illinois' Kinyon Hodges (10) strips the ball from Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Eastern Illinois coach Marty Simmons, right, talks with referee Rob Riley during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) defends as Eastern Illinois' Kyle Carlesimo advances the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Eastern Illinois' Caleb Donaldson (20) and Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. vie for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois fans in the Orange Krush student section cheer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Dain Dainja prepares to shoot a free throw during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood, right, talks with Jayden Epps (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Eastern Illinois' Cameron Haffner (3) advances the ball as Illinois' Sencire Harris defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois, ranked No. 23 in The Associated Press preseason poll, enters Friday's game 1-0 overall after Monday's 87-57 win against Eastern Illinois.
Brad Underwood is the current Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach.
Illinois' coach Bruce Weber is congratulated by fans as he walks off the court following their game against Wisconsin Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2005, in Madison, Wis. Illinois snapped a five-game losing streak in Madison and became the first team to beat Wisconsin at the Kohl Center since Wake Forest on Dec. 4, 2002.(AP Photo/Morry Gash)