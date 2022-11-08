Bruce Weber to broadcast Illinois vs. UMKC basketball game Friday

Bruce Weber was the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach for nine seasons from 2003-12. He took Illinois to its only NCAA title game appearance in program history.

On Friday, Weber is scheduled to return to Champaign — this time as a broadcaster.

Weber, who joined Big Ten Network as a broadcaster this season, will broadcast Friday's Illinois vs. UMKC men's basketball game, according to Illinois radio broadcaster Brian Barnhart on Monday's Illini basketball broadcast. The Illinois vs. UMKC is scheduled to be broadcast on Big Ten Network at 8 p.m. CT on Friday.

After leaving Illinois, Weber was the Kansas State men's basketball head coach from 2012-22. He took Kansas State to five NCAA Tournaments.

In addition to Weber's homecoming, the Illinois men's basketball program is scheduled to raise a banner and hold a ring ceremony for the 2021-22 Illini men's basketball team that won the Big Ten Conference regular season title.

The 2021-22 Big Ten Conference regular season title was the first for the Illini since Weber guided Illinois to back-to-back Big Ten regular season titles in 2003-04 and 2004-05.

Illinois, ranked No. 23 in The Associated Press preseason poll, enters Friday's game 1-0 overall after Monday's 87-57 win against Eastern Illinois.

Brad Underwood is the current Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.