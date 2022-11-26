Caleb Griffin: 3 things to know about the Illinois football kicker

Caleb Griffin joined the Illinois football team ahead of the 2018 season after a stellar four-sport career at Danville High School in Danville, Illinois.

Griffin was a four-year letter winner in football, soccer and baseball in high school, and he was a three-year letter winner in basketball.

He enjoyed his most success in soccer, where he twice earned all-state honors from the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association and helped Danville win regional titles as a freshman and sophomore. In his four-year career, Danville soccer went 55-28-9. Griffin described soccer as his favorite sport, and he explained why he kept playing three other sports.

“I would hate to leave my friends at school to play year-round soccer, especially when I know that I can contribute in basketball, baseball and football,” Griffin said to the Danville Commercial-News in 2016. “Actually, I wish there was a way for me to run track. I ran in middle school and got four state medals, but when I got to high school, it’s at the same time as baseball and I couldn’t do both.”

Here is some basic information about Caleb Griffin:

Height: 6 feet, 3 inches

6 feet, 3 inches Weight: 215 pounds

215 pounds Age: 23 years old

23 years old Birthday: Oct. 20, 1999

Oct. 20, 1999 Hometown: Danville, Illinois

Danville, Illinois High school: Danville (Illinois) High School

Danville (Illinois) High School Parents: Chris and Erin Griffin

Caleb Griffin can dunk

Caleb Griffin shared a video on March 10, 2022, of him dunking. The text of the tweet said, “Am I the first kicker to ever do this one?”

It wasn’t just barely dunking. Griffin took the ball under his right leg and dunked it with his right hand.

At Danville High School, Griffin was a three-year letter-winner in basketball, according to his Illinois bio. As a junior, he helped Danville win a Class 4A regional title and go 22-9 in 2016-17, and the team went 26-3 his senior year, according to the IHSA.

Caleb Griffin was Illinois’ punt returned for a game

Caleb Griffin served as Illinois’ primary punt returner for the Illini game vs. Iowa on Dec. 5, 2020. Iowa defeated Illinois 35-21.

Iowa punted five times during the game. Griffin made three fair catches and one return with Iowa’s fifth punt going out of bounds. His one return came on Iowa’s first punt of the game, and Griffin returned the kick 4 yards to the Illinois 30-yard line with 12:42 left in the first quarter.

In the Iowa game, Griffin did not handle Illinois’ kicking duties, those went to James McCourt. Though, he was Illinois’ starting kicker in two games earlier in the season vs. Purdue and Minnesota, and he made his only field goal attempt (28 yards) and went 5-for-5 on extra points in 2020.

In the spring of 2021, Griffin practiced with the Illinois wide receivers.

“It’s just being an athlete,’’ Griffin said to the Danville Commercial-News in April 2021. “I grew up playing four sports. I had opportunities to specialize and stick to just soccer or something like that, but I always wanted to be a team guy and do whatever I could to help my school.

Caleb Griffin’s dad and brother played college soccer

Caleb Griffin’s dad, Chris Griffin, played college soccer at Illinois College, a Division III school in Jacksonville, Illinois. Entering the 2022 season, Chris Griffin still holds the Illinois College school record for goals in a season with 14 goals in 1991 and goals in a career with 21 goals in 1990-91. According to Caleb Griffin’s Illinois bio, Chris only played two seasons of soccer at Illinois College.

According to Caleb Grffin’s Illinois bio, his older brother, Cameron Griffin, played college soccer for one season at Quincy University, a Division II school in Quincy, Illinois. He was an all-conference goalie in high school.

Chris Griffin coached both of his sons during their high school soccer careers. Chris Griffin was the Danville High School boys soccer head coach from 2008-17, and he won 111 games during that span, according to the Danville Commercial-News.

