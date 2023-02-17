CBS college basketball analysts Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander made predictions for the upcoming weekend's games during Friday's episode of the "Eye on College Basketball" podcast.

One of the games discussed was the Illinois Fighting Illini at Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball game, which is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET on Saturday.

Illinois enters the matchup 17-8 overall and 8-6 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Penn State defeated Illinois 93-81 on Tuesday.

The IU Hoosiers, ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press poll, come into the contest 18-8 overall and 9-6 in the Big Ten. On Wednesday, Northwestern beat Indiana 64-62.

Earlier this season, Indiana defeated Illinois 80-65 in Champaign, Illinois, on Jan. 19.

CBS' Gary Parrish, Matt Norlander picks for Illinois vs. IU basketball

Gary Parrish picked Indiana to win and cover as a 4-point favorite.

Matt Norlander picked Indiana to win and cover as a 4-point favorite.

"Indiana won the first one, won in Champaign back on Jan. 19 by 15 points — helped really kickstart this renaissance happening in Bloomington," Norlander said. "I got to take IU here. ... I will go the Hoosiers gather themselves and recover well after the loss against Northwestern, and they win this one. I think this game has the potential to get crazy in a good way, but I will say Indiana takes care of business at home."

"I think Indiana wins the game and covers," Parrish said. "For Illinois, I'm just scrolling here, they haven't won a road game like this all season. They did win at Pinnacle Bank (vs. Nebraska), but they haven't won a road game like this. That's a big ask. That's a big ask to go into — what do they call Assembly Hall now?"

Parrish and Norlander also predicted if Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis will go over/under a combined 37.5 points and rebounds. Both picked Jackson-Davis to have fewer than 37.5 points and rebounds.

"That's a lot," Parrish said.

"It's a lot, but he has cleared that number twice in the past four games," Norlander said.

"I'm going under," Parrish said.

"I will also go under," Norlander said.

Jackson-Davis is averaging 20.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game this season. In the Jan. 19 win at Illinois, Jackson-Davis had 35 points and nine rebounds.

Parrish has been with CBS Sports since 2006. Norlander has been with CBS since 2010 covering college basketball.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Mike Woodson is the Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.