CBS' Gary Parrish, Matt Norlander predictions for Illinois vs. UCLA basketball game

The "Eye on College Basketball" podcast each week includes predictions for that weekend's college basketball games.

During Friday's show, one of the games discussed was the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. UCLA men's basketball game, which is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. PT on Friday night.

Illinois, ranked No. 19 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 3-0 overall. No. 8-ranked UCLA enters the contest 3-0 overall. On Monday, UCLA beat Norfolk State 86-56. Entering Friday, UCLA leads the all-time series 6-3 vs. Illinois.

As of 1:38 p.m. CT on Friday, UCLA is a 3.5-point favorite against Illinois, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. UCLA opened as a 4.5-point favorite.

CBS' Gary Parrish, Matt Norlander picks for Illinois vs. UCLA basketball

Gary Parrish picked UCLA to cover as a 4.5-point favorite.

Matt Norlander picked UCLA to cover as a 4.5-point favorite.

"Both these teams are 3-0," Parrish said. "UCLA 3-0 against three sub-150 KenPom teams. Illinois 3-0 against three sub-250 KenPom teams. So this is the first real challenging game for both teams. ... Matthew Mayer, I noticed this, hasn't really done much. He's eighth on the team in scoring. The Baylor transfer only averaging 5 points per game, shooting 25% from 3."

"(UCLA guard) Jaylen Clark has been just awesome so far," Norlander said. "I will pick UCLA to win and cover here. It's been the more impressive team so far. ... I think they're the better team, and they've impressed me more at this point in the season."

Parrish has covered college basketball for CBS since 2006. Norlander has covered college basketball for CBS since 2010.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Mick Cronin is the UCLA men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

