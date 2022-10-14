Chase Brown: 3 things to know about the Illinois Fighting Illini football running back

Chase Brown started the 2022 season for the Illinois Fighting Illini football team about as well as anyone could expect.

After each of the first seven weeks of the college football season (including Week 0), Brown led the nation in total rushing yards. Through Week 6, Brown accumulated 879 rushing yards on 151 carries.

Brown is the first Illini football player with seven consecutive 100-yard games. The streak started with Illinois' win vs. Northwestern to end the 2021 season, and it continued through the first six games of the 2022 season.

Here’s some basic information about Chase Brown:

Height: 5 feet, 11 inches

5 feet, 11 inches Weight: 205 pounds

205 pounds Age: 22 years old

22 years old Birthday: March 21, 2000

March 21, 2000 Hometown: London, Ontario, Canada

London, Ontario, Canada High schools: St. Stephen’s Episcopal School in Bradenton, Florida; London South Collegiate Institute in London, Ontario

St. Stephen’s Episcopal School in Bradenton, Florida; London South Collegiate Institute in London, Ontario Parents: Darren Isaac and Raechel Brown

Here are three more things to know about Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown.

Chase Brown’s twin brother is Illini defensive back Sydney Brown

Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown started his career at Illinois, and Chase Brown started his college career at Western Michigan.

After one season in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Sydney Brown convinced his identical twin brother to join him in Champaign.

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said that he’s made a rule that Chase Brown and Sydney Brown can’t go against each other during practice.

“He’s probably one of our best competitors,” Bielema said of Chase Brown on 101 ESPN in October 2022. “There was a rule we passed a year ago after fall camp. I will not let him and his brother be on the field against each other at the same time. They’re both so competitive.”

Chase Brown stats at Western Michigan football

Chase Brown spent his freshman season of college football playing for the Western Michigan Broncos.

He played in all 13 games for WMU in 2018. His 71 carries for 352 yards were both third most on the team. He also had 10 receptions for 75 yards, and he fielded 12 kickoff returns to amass 227 kickoff return yards. Despite all those touches, Brown didn’t reach the end zone for the Broncos.

Tim Lester was the WMU football head coach. The team finished 7-6 overall and 5-3 in the Mid-American Conference. WMU concluded the season with a 49-18 loss to BYU in the 2018 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Chase Brown excelled at high school track and field

Chase Brown enjoyed success running track and field at St. Stephen’s Episcopal School in Bradenton, Florida. In his two years at the school, he went to the state finals in both years.

Brown achieved his most success at the 2018 FHSAA Class 1A State Championships as a senior. He got fourth in the 200 meters in 22.25 seconds, and he took 10th in the 100 meters in 11.24 seconds. St. Stephens also got third in the 4x400-meter relay, though Chase only ran the relay during prelims, according to the meet results on Athletic.net.

The 4x100-meter relay was the only event that Brown made the state meet in each year, but the relay didn't place at state either season.

Chase Brown’s Illinois bio says he set the St. Stephen’s Episcopal school record in the 100 meters. His fastest 100-meter time was 10.88 seconds at the IMG Academy Invitational on March 17, 2018, according to his Athletic.net bio.

His other track and field personal records were 22.10 seconds in the 200 meters; 53.34 seconds in the 400 meters; 19 feet, 4 1/4 inches in the long jump; and 41 feet, 3 1/4 inches in the triple jump.

Here is the Chase Brown bio on the Illinois Fighting Illini website.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.