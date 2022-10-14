Chase Brown: 3 things to know about the Illinois Fighting Illini football running back

After each of the first seven weeks of the college football season (including Week 0), Brown led the nation in total rushing yards. Through Week 6, Brown accumulated 879 rushing yards on 151 carries.
Brown is the first Illini football player with seven consecutive 100-yard games. The streak started with Illinois' win vs. Northwestern to end the 2021 season, and it continued through the first six games of the 2022 season.
Here are three more things to know about Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown.
Chase Brown’s twin brother is Illini defensive back Sydney Brown
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown started his career at Illinois, and Chase Brown started his college career at Western Michigan.
After one season in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Sydney Brown convinced his identical twin brother to join him in Champaign.
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said that he’s made a rule that Chase Brown and Sydney Brown can’t go against each other during practice.
“He’s probably one of our best competitors,” Bielema said of Chase Brown on 101 ESPN in October 2022. “There was a rule we passed a year ago after fall camp. I will not let him and his brother be on the field against each other at the same time. They’re both so competitive.”
He played in all 13 games for WMU in 2018. His 71 carries for 352 yards were both third most on the team. He also had 10 receptions for 75 yards, and he fielded 12 kickoff returns to amass 227 kickoff return yards. Despite all those touches, Brown didn’t reach the end zone for the Broncos.
Tim Lester was the WMU football head coach. The team finished 7-6 overall and 5-3 in the Mid-American Conference. WMU concluded the season with a 49-18 loss to BYU in the 2018 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
Chase Brown excelled at high school track and field
Chase Brown enjoyed success running track and field at St. Stephen’s Episcopal School in Bradenton, Florida. In his two years at the school, he went to the state finals in both years.
Brown achieved his most success at the 2018 FHSAA Class 1A State Championships as a senior. He got fourth in the 200 meters in 22.25 seconds, and he took 10th in the 100 meters in 11.24 seconds. St. Stephens also got third in the 4x400-meter relay, though Chase only ran the relay during prelims, according to the meet results on Athletic.net.
The 4x100-meter relay was the only event that Brown made the state meet in each year, but the relay didn't place at state either season.
Chase Brown’s Illinois bio says he set the St. Stephen’s Episcopal school record in the 100 meters. His fastest 100-meter time was 10.88 seconds at the IMG Academy Invitational on March 17, 2018, according to his Athletic.net bio.
His other track and field personal records were 22.10 seconds in the 200 meters; 53.34 seconds in the 400 meters; 19 feet, 4 1/4 inches in the long jump; and 41 feet, 3 1/4 inches in the triple jump.
1 of 25
Darron Cummings
Illinois running back Chase Brown talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Western Michigan running back Chase Brown (28) runs up against the BYU defense on the goal line during the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 49-18. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Western Michigan running back Chase Brown (28) runs with the ball on a kick return against BYU in the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl an NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 49-18. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Western Michigan running back Chase Brown (28) runs with the ball against BYU in the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl an NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 49-18. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Western Michigan running back Chase Brown (28) runs with the ball against BYU in the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl an NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 49-18. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) looks to elide Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton (55) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Illinois running back Chase Brown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Charlotte Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-14. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown carries the ball past the block of offensive lineman Doug Kramer during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Charlotte Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) carries the ball against Minnesota during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 14-6. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 14-6. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) walks on the field during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 14-6. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) walks on the field during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 14-6. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Illinois running back Chase Brown gives a television interview after an NCAA college football game against Chattanooga Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 31-0. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball against Wisconsin defensive end James Thompson Jr. (90) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Illinois running back Chase Brown is tackled by Chattanooga defensive backs Jordan Walker, left, and Reuben Lowery III, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois players Isaac Darkangelo (38) Chase Brown (2) and Dylan Rosiek listen to the band play the alma mater after an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown scores his second touchdown of the game during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming nose tackle Cole Godbout tackles Illinois running back Chase Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
