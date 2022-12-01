Coleman Hawkins: 5 things to know about the Illinois basketball forward

The Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball team did not return much experience for the 2022-23 season. The one exception was Coleman Hawkins.

He was the only player returning to the Illini that played more than 250 minutes for Illinois the previous season.

He was the only player returning to the Illini that scored more than 85 points for Illinois the previous season.

He was the only player returning to the Illini that started more than one game for Illinois the previous season.

As a sophomore in 2021-22, Hawkins played 627 minutes, scored 194 points and started 14 games. He also had 141 rebounds, 50 assists, 26 steals and 17 blocked shots in 33 games

Here is some basic information about Coleman Hawkins:

Height: 6 feet, 10 inches

6 feet, 10 inches Weight: 225 pounds

225 pounds Age: 20 years old

20 years old Birthday: Dec. 10, 2001

Dec. 10, 2001 Hometown: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California High school: Prolific Prep in Napa, California; Antelope (California) High School

Prolific Prep in Napa, California; Antelope (California) High School Parents: Rodney and Tonia Hawkins

Coleman Hawkins recorded Illinois basketball’s 5th triple-double

Coleman Hawkins had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as Illinois defeated Syracuse 73-44 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. He completed the triple-double by grabbing a defensive rebound with 1:34 left in the second half.

It was the fifth triple-double in Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball history.

Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu recorded two triple-doubles during the 2020-21 season — at Minnesota on Feb. 20, 2021; and vs. Wisconsin on Feb. 6, 2021. Sergio McClain had one against Michigan on Jan. 13, 2001, and Mark Smith had the first one vs. Minnesota on Feb. 1, 1979.

Coleman Hawkins was high school teammates with Jalen Green, Mawot Mag

In the 2019-20 season, Frank Anselem, Nimari Burnett, Saba Gigiberia, Jalen Green, Coleman Hawkins and Mawot Mag were high school teammates with Prolific Prep in Napa, California. The team went 31-3 in 2019-20.

Green is already playing in the NBA. He went to the G League out of Prolific Prep, and he was drafted with the No. 2 overall pick by the Houston Rockets in the 2021 NBA Draft. He averaged 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in the 2021-22 season for the Rockets.

Anselem is on the Georgia Bulldogs roster for the 2022-23 season. He was with Syracuse from 2020-22.

Burnett is on the Alabama roster for the 2022-23 season. He played at Texas Tech in 2020-21, and he redshirted the 2021-22 season.

Gigiberia is on the San Francisco Dons roster for the 2022-23 season. He was with Georgia Tech from 2020-22.

Hawkins and Mag are the only players on the same team they joined out of high school. Mag is in his third season with Rutgers. He helped Rutgers reach the NCAA Tournament in both 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Coleman Hawkins’ dad, Rodney Hawkins, played basketball at San Diego State

Rodney Hawkins is the dad of Coleman Hawkins. Rodney Hawkins, a native of Chicago, played two basketball seasons at Colby Community College in Colby, Kansas, and he concluded his college basketball career playing for San Diego State from 1986-88.

Hawkins wore No. 23 at SDSU. Smokey Gaines was the SDSU men’s basketball coach in 1986-87, and the team went 5-25 overall. Jim Brandenburg was the SDSU men’s basketball head coach in 1987-88, and the team went 12-17 overall.

Over his two SDSU seasons, Hawkins averaged 10.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 blocked shots and 1.0 steals, according to Basketball-Reference. In 1987-88, his 7.9 rebounds/game and 1.1 blocked shots/game were both team highs.

“I would have hated to go through this season without Rodney Hawkins,” Brandenburg said to the Los Angeles Times in 1988. “There is no telling what kind of disaster this might have been without him.”

Coleman Hawkins’ 3 sisters all played college basketball

Coleman Hawkins had three older sisters — Ashley, Taylor and Bailey. They all played college basketball.

From 2012-14, the 6-foot-1 Ashley Hawkins played at Vincennes University, a junior college in Vincennes, Indiana. She then went to the University of Evansville in Evansville, Indiana, and she was a team member and letter winner from 2014-17.

Like her sister, the 6-foot-3 Taylor Hawkins played at Vincennes University for her first two years (2014-16), and she then played two seasons at Wiley College, an NAIA member school in Marshall, Texas. She played for the Wiley women’s basketball team from 2016-18.

Taylor Hawkins followed her playing career as an assistant women’s basketball coach at Central Wyoming College (2018-19) and Westcliff University (2019-20). She is currently the director of operations for the Texas Southern women’s basketball team.

The 6-foot Bailey Hawkins started her college career at the junior college level playing for the College of Southern Idaho from 2017-19. She averaged 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in her two seasons in Twin Falls, Idaho. Bailey Hawkins continued her college career playing for NCAA Division II Newman University from 2019-21 in Wichita, Kansas. She ended her college career at Westcliff University in Irvine, California, and Hawkins averaged 13.3 points and 10 rebounds in 2021-22. She remains working in athletics as a graduate assistant with the Boise State athletics department.

Coleman Hawkins’ great-uncle Tom Hawkins played for the Lakers, Notre Dame

Tom “Tommy” Hawkins was the uncle of Rodney Hawkins and the great-uncle of Coleman Hawkins. Tom Hawkins was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and he grew up in Chicago.

He played for Notre Dame men’s basketball from 1955-59, and he was Notre Dame’s first Black All-American. Despite only being able to play varsity for three seasons because freshmen were ineligible, he set a Notre Dame career rebounding mark that still stands with 1,318 rebounds from 1956-59. He also still possesses Notre Dame's two best single-season rebounding totals — 499 in 1957-58 and 484 in 1956-57.

Hawkins helped Notre Dame reach the 1958 Elite Eight under head coach John Jordan. His son Kevin Hawkins also played basketball at Notre Dame from 1978-81.

The Minneapolis Lakers selected Tom Hawkins at No. 4 overall in the 1959 NBA Draft. He played for the Lakers from 1959-62 and 1966-69, and he played the four seasons from 1962-66 for the Cincinnati Royals. He reached the NBA Finals with the Lakers in 1962, 1968 and 1969, but each time the Boston Celtics beat the Lakers.

Tom Hawkins died on Aug. 16, 2017.

