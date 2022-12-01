Coleman Hawkins: 5 things to know about the Illinois basketball forward

Find out five more things to know about Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball forward Coleman Hawkins.
Coleman Hawkins recorded Illinois basketball’s 5th triple-double
Coleman Hawkins had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as Illinois defeated Syracuse 73-44 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. He completed the triple-double by grabbing a defensive rebound with 1:34 left in the second half.
It was the fifth triple-double in Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball history.
Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu recorded two triple-doubles during the 2020-21 season — at Minnesota on Feb. 20, 2021; and vs. Wisconsin on Feb. 6, 2021. Sergio McClain had one against Michigan on Jan. 13, 2001, and Mark Smith had the first one vs. Minnesota on Feb. 1, 1979.
Coleman Hawkins was high school teammates with Jalen Green, Mawot Mag
In the 2019-20 season, Frank Anselem, Nimari Burnett, Saba Gigiberia, Jalen Green, Coleman Hawkins and Mawot Mag were high school teammates with Prolific Prep in Napa, California. The team went 31-3 in 2019-20.
Green is already playing in the NBA. He went to the G League out of Prolific Prep, and he was drafted with the No. 2 overall pick by the Houston Rockets in the 2021 NBA Draft. He averaged 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in the 2021-22 season for the Rockets.
Anselem is on the Georgia Bulldogs roster for the 2022-23 season. He was with Syracuse from 2020-22.
Burnett is on the Alabama roster for the 2022-23 season. He played at Texas Tech in 2020-21, and he redshirted the 2021-22 season.
Gigiberia is on the San Francisco Dons roster for the 2022-23 season. He was with Georgia Tech from 2020-22.
Hawkins and Mag are the only players on the same team they joined out of high school. Mag is in his third season with Rutgers. He helped Rutgers reach the NCAA Tournament in both 2020-21 and 2021-22.
Coleman Hawkins’ dad, Rodney Hawkins, played basketball at San Diego State
Rodney Hawkins is the dad of Coleman Hawkins. Rodney Hawkins, a native of Chicago, played two basketball seasons at Colby Community College in Colby, Kansas, and he concluded his college basketball career playing for San Diego State from 1986-88.
Hawkins wore No. 23 at SDSU. Smokey Gaines was the SDSU men’s basketball coach in 1986-87, and the team went 5-25 overall. Jim Brandenburg was the SDSU men’s basketball head coach in 1987-88, and the team went 12-17 overall.
Over his two SDSU seasons, Hawkins averaged 10.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 blocked shots and 1.0 steals, according to Basketball-Reference. In 1987-88, his 7.9 rebounds/game and 1.1 blocked shots/game were both team highs.
“I would have hated to go through this season without Rodney Hawkins,” Brandenburg said to the Los Angeles Times in 1988. “There is no telling what kind of disaster this might have been without him.”
Coleman Hawkins’ 3 sisters all played college basketball
Coleman Hawkins had three older sisters — Ashley, Taylor and Bailey. They all played college basketball.
From 2012-14, the 6-foot-1 Ashley Hawkins played at Vincennes University, a junior college in Vincennes, Indiana. She then went to the University of Evansville in Evansville, Indiana, and she was a team member and letter winner from 2014-17.
Like her sister, the 6-foot-3 Taylor Hawkins played at Vincennes University for her first two years (2014-16), and she then played two seasons at Wiley College, an NAIA member school in Marshall, Texas. She played for the Wiley women’s basketball team from 2016-18.
Taylor Hawkins followed her playing career as an assistant women’s basketball coach at Central Wyoming College (2018-19) and Westcliff University (2019-20). She is currently the director of operations for the Texas Southern women’s basketball team.
The 6-foot Bailey Hawkins started her college career at the junior college level playing for the College of Southern Idaho from 2017-19. She averaged 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in her two seasons in Twin Falls, Idaho. Bailey Hawkins continued her college career playing for NCAA Division II Newman University from 2019-21 in Wichita, Kansas. She ended her college career at Westcliff University in Irvine, California, and Hawkins averaged 13.3 points and 10 rebounds in 2021-22. She remains working in athletics as a graduate assistant with the Boise State athletics department.
Coleman Hawkins’ great-uncle Tom Hawkins played for the Lakers, Notre Dame
Tom “Tommy” Hawkins was the uncle of Rodney Hawkins and the great-uncle of Coleman Hawkins. Tom Hawkins was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and he grew up in Chicago.
He played for Notre Dame men’s basketball from 1955-59, and he was Notre Dame’s first Black All-American. Despite only being able to play varsity for three seasons because freshmen were ineligible, he set a Notre Dame career rebounding mark that still stands with 1,318 rebounds from 1956-59. He also still possesses Notre Dame's two best single-season rebounding totals — 499 in 1957-58 and 484 in 1956-57.
Hawkins helped Notre Dame reach the 1958 Elite Eight under head coach John Jordan. His son Kevin Hawkins also played basketball at Notre Dame from 1978-81.
The Minneapolis Lakers selected Tom Hawkins at No. 4 overall in the 1959 NBA Draft. He played for the Lakers from 1959-62 and 1966-69, and he played the four seasons from 1962-66 for the Cincinnati Royals. He reached the NBA Finals with the Lakers in 1962, 1968 and 1969, but each time the Boston Celtics beat the Lakers.
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) shoots as Eastern Illinois' Jermaine Hamlin (34) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) boxes out Quincy's Mason Wujek (33) and Paul Zilinskas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins celebrates his basket against Minnesota during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 76-53. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins celebrates after an official called a charge against Ohio State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) passes the ball against Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) works the ball inside against Ohio State's Eugene Brown III during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Iowa's Keegan Murray (15) works the ball inside against Illinois' Coleman Hawkins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) drives between Indiana forward Miller Kopp (12) and guard Parker Stewart (45) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois 's Coleman Hawkins (33) brings the ball upcourt during the first half of a college basketball game against Chattanooga in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Illinois 's Coleman Hawkins (33) puts up a shot during the second half of a college basketball game against Chattanooga in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. Illinois won 54-53. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Illinois 's Coleman Hawkins (33) battles for a rebound during the second half of a college basketball game against Chattanooga in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. Illinois won 54-53. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Coleman Hawkins: A look at the Illinois men's basketball forward
Here is a look at Coleman Hawkins, the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball forward. His hometown is Sacramento, California.
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) shoots as Eastern Illinois' Jermaine Hamlin (34) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins shoots a free throw during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Quincy Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) boxes out Quincy's Mason Wujek (33) and Paul Zilinskas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins celebrates his basket against Minnesota during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 76-53.
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins celebrates after an official called a charge against Ohio State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) passes the ball against Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) works the ball inside against Ohio State's Eugene Brown III during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Champaign, Ill.
Iowa's Keegan Murray (15) works the ball inside against Illinois' Coleman Hawkins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) drives between Indiana forward Miller Kopp (12) and guard Parker Stewart (45) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 11, 2022.
Illinois 's Coleman Hawkins (33) brings the ball upcourt during the first half of a college basketball game against Chattanooga in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022.
Illinois 's Coleman Hawkins (33) puts up a shot during the second half of a college basketball game against Chattanooga in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. Illinois won 54-53.
Illinois 's Coleman Hawkins (33) battles for a rebound during the second half of a college basketball game against Chattanooga in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. Illinois won 54-53.
Tom Hawkins of the Los Angeles Lakers lays a shot up over the outstretched arm of Bill Russell of the Boston Celtics in the fourth quarter of their National Basketball Association game at Boston Garden on April 22, 1968. Boston won 107-101 to lead the series 1-0.
Rutgers forward Mawot Mag (3) shoots while defended by Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Syracuse's Mounir Hima (55) and Chris Bell (0) defend as Illinois' Coleman Hawkins looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois 's Coleman Hawkins (33) brings the ball upcourt during the first half of a college basketball game against Chattanooga in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) passes the ball against Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)