Coleman Hawkins records 5th triple-double in Illinois basketball history vs. Syracuse

Illinois' Coleman Hawkins dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

 Michael Allio

Illinois men's basketball forward Coleman Hawkins accomplished a rare accomplishment for a member of the Fighting Illini. He recorded a triple-double in Tuesday's win against Syracuse during the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. 

Hawkins had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as Illinois defeated Syracuse 73-44.

He completed the triple-double with a defensive rebound with 1:34 left in the second half. It came off a missed shot by Syracuse's Benny Williams

Hawkins is the fourth Illinois player to record a triple-double, and it is the fifth triple-double in program history.

"Coleman is such a good facilitator," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said on Illinois' postgame radio interview. "He's got such high IQ. He can make that little floater. ... It was just a matter of our perimeter guys kind of finding the open areas and being ready to shoot, because Coleman was going to find them. He's very, very good in there. He's so efficient. He was patient. He did a great job — a simple thing of pivoting and finding open guys. My hat's off. Triple-doubles are hard to get. That's big-time kudos to him."

Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu recorded two triple-doubles during the 2020-21 season — at Minnesota on Feb. 20, 2021; and vs. Wisconsin on Feb. 6, 2021. Sergio McClain had one against Michigan on Jan. 13, 2001, and Mark Smith had the first one vs. Minnesota on Feb. 1, 1979.

Hawkins was mobbed by his teammates after grabbing that 10th rebound to complete the triple-double. 

Illinois, ranked No. 16 in The Associated Press poll, improved to 6-1 overall. Syracuse went to 3-4 overall.

Jim Boeheim is the Syracuse men's basketball head coach. 

