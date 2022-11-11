Coleman Hawkins' 'terrific' shooting gives Illinois basketball 3-point threat

It started with one off the catch in transition and included a couple off the dribble, including a pull-up in isolation at the end of the shot clock.
It was a kind of confidence and shot-making that hadn’t been seen consistently from Hawkins in an Illini uniform. It also got the ball rolling for the offense in an 87-57 win. Illini head coach Brad Underwood had a little bit of a bone to pick in his press conference after Hawkins torched the nets.
1 of 14
Michael Allio
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) shoots as Eastern Illinois' Jermaine Hamlin (34) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) boxes out Quincy's Mason Wujek (33) and Paul Zilinskas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins celebrates his basket against Minnesota during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 76-53. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins celebrates after an official called a charge against Ohio State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) passes the ball against Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) works the ball inside against Ohio State's Eugene Brown III during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Iowa's Keegan Murray (15) works the ball inside against Illinois' Coleman Hawkins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) drives between Indiana forward Miller Kopp (12) and guard Parker Stewart (45) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois 's Coleman Hawkins (33) brings the ball upcourt during the first half of a college basketball game against Chattanooga in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Illinois 's Coleman Hawkins (33) puts up a shot during the second half of a college basketball game against Chattanooga in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. Illinois won 54-53. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Illinois 's Coleman Hawkins (33) battles for a rebound during the second half of a college basketball game against Chattanooga in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. Illinois won 54-53. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Coleman Hawkins: A look at the Illinois men's basketball forward
Here is a look at Coleman Hawkins, the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball forward. His hometown is Sacramento, California.
1 of 14
Michael Allio
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) shoots as Eastern Illinois' Jermaine Hamlin (34) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins shoots a free throw during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Quincy Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) boxes out Quincy's Mason Wujek (33) and Paul Zilinskas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Bruce Kluckhohn
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins celebrates his basket against Minnesota during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 76-53. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins celebrates after an official called a charge against Ohio State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Duane Burleson
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) passes the ball against Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) works the ball inside against Ohio State's Eugene Brown III during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Iowa's Keegan Murray (15) works the ball inside against Illinois' Coleman Hawkins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Conroy
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) drives between Indiana forward Miller Kopp (12) and guard Parker Stewart (45) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Gene J. Puskar
Illinois 's Coleman Hawkins (33) brings the ball upcourt during the first half of a college basketball game against Chattanooga in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar
Illinois 's Coleman Hawkins (33) puts up a shot during the second half of a college basketball game against Chattanooga in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. Illinois won 54-53. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar
Illinois 's Coleman Hawkins (33) battles for a rebound during the second half of a college basketball game against Chattanooga in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. Illinois won 54-53. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
"Obviously, Coleman Hawkins, can't shoot, never has been able to shoot and proved you all wrong," Underwood quipped. "He was terrific."
Hawkins’ hot shooting start came after an inconsistent last couple of seasons from outside. He was a career 28% 3-point shooter coming into the season. He’ll get another chance to show off his confidence from 3 when the Illini host Missouri-Kansas City (8 p.m. Big Ten Network).
That confidence came from an offseason of putting shots up. Hawkins and the Illini are all-in on his ability from outside.
“I know freshman and sophomore year people would judge me off my 3-point shooting, I wasn’t confident at all back then,” Hawkins said. “The ball felt a lot different than it does right now.”
1 of 43
Michael Allio
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) shoots as Eastern Illinois' Jermaine Hamlin (34) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) vies for a rebound with Eastern Illinois' Cameron Haffner during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) works the ball inside against Eastern Illinois' Sincere Malone (5), Kinyon Hodges (10) and Rodolfo Bolis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) passes the ball as Eastern Illinois' Kinyon Hodges (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Eastern Illinois' Kinyon Hodges (10) strips the ball from Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Eastern Illinois coach Marty Simmons, right, talks with referee Rob Riley during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) defends as Eastern Illinois' Kyle Carlesimo advances the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Eastern Illinois' Caleb Donaldson (20) and Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. vie for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois fans in the Orange Krush student section cheer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Dain Dainja prepares to shoot a free throw during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood, right, talks with Jayden Epps (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Eastern Illinois' Cameron Haffner (3) advances the ball as Illinois' Sencire Harris defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) defends as Eastern Illinois' Cameron Haffner advances the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Eastern Illinois' Kinyon Hodges (10) vies for a rebound with Illinois' Dain Dainja during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) talks with referee Rob Riley during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Eastern Illinois' Jermaine Hamlin (34) and Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. prepare to rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33), Eastern Illinois' Jermaine Hamlin (34), and Dan Luers watch for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Eastern Illinois' Sincere Malone (5) blocks out Illinois' Ty Rodgers as they fight for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) passes as teammate Dain Dainja (42) and Eastern Illinois' Kyle Carlesimo pursue during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Ty Rodgers stands at the free throw line before shooting during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) works against Eastern Illinois' Caleb Donaldson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
A look at No. 23 Illinois vs. EIU men's basketball on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022
Here is a look at No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. EIU men's basketball on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Illinois.
1 of 43
Michael Allio
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) shoots as Eastern Illinois' Jermaine Hamlin (34) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) vies for a rebound with Eastern Illinois' Cameron Haffner during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) works the ball inside against Eastern Illinois' Sincere Malone (5), Kinyon Hodges (10) and Rodolfo Bolis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) passes the ball as Eastern Illinois' Kinyon Hodges (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Eastern Illinois' Kinyon Hodges (10) strips the ball from Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Eastern Illinois coach Marty Simmons, right, talks with referee Rob Riley during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) defends as Eastern Illinois' Kyle Carlesimo advances the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Eastern Illinois coach Marty Simmons reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Eastern Illinois' Caleb Donaldson (20) and Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. vie for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Sencire Harris advances the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois coach Brad Underwood reacts after a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois fans in the Orange Krush student section cheer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Dain Dainja prepares to shoot a free throw during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Eastern Illinois' Kinyon Hodges, top, dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois coach Brad Underwood, right, talks with Jayden Epps (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Eastern Illinois' Cameron Haffner (3) advances the ball as Illinois' Sencire Harris defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Eastern Illinois' Kinyon Hodges (10) signals during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) defends as Eastern Illinois' Cameron Haffner advances the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Eastern Illinois' Yaakema Rose Jr. (4) works against Illinois' Skyy Clark during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Eastern Illinois' Kinyon Hodges (10) works against Illinois' Matthew Mayer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Eastern Illinois' Kinyon Hodges (10) vies for a rebound with Illinois' Dain Dainja during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
An Illinois cheerleader looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Eastern Illinois' Cameron Haffner (3) works against Illinois' Sencire Harris during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Eastern Illinois' Yaakema Rose Jr. shoots a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) talks with referee Rob Riley during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Eastern Illinois' CJ Lane dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Matthew Mayer looks to shoot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Eastern Illinois' Yaakema Rose Jr. advances the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Eastern Illinois' Caleb Donaldson advances the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Eastern Illinois' Kinyon Hodges signals during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)