Coleman Hawkins' 'terrific' shooting gives Illinois basketball 3-point threat

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Terrence Shannon Jr. made sure to stop Coleman Hawkins during the shootaround before Illinois’ season opener.

Hawkins initially passed up an open look from 3. That didn’t fly with Shannon.

"He’s gotta shoot all the shots he has open," Shannon said.

Once the season tipped off, Hawkins did. He was the Illini’s biggest threat from behind the arc and got his career-high in 3s made in the game's first 15 minutes with five triples.

It started with one off the catch in transition and included a couple off the dribble, including a pull-up in isolation at the end of the shot clock.

It was a kind of confidence and shot-making that hadn’t been seen consistently from Hawkins in an Illini uniform. It also got the ball rolling for the offense in an 87-57 win. Illini head coach Brad Underwood had a little bit of a bone to pick in his press conference after Hawkins torched the nets.

"Obviously, Coleman Hawkins, can't shoot, never has been able to shoot and proved you all wrong," Underwood quipped. "He was terrific."

Hawkins’ hot shooting start came after an inconsistent last couple of seasons from outside. He was a career 28% 3-point shooter coming into the season. He’ll get another chance to show off his confidence from 3 when the Illini host Missouri-Kansas City (8 p.m. Big Ten Network).

That confidence came from an offseason of putting shots up. Hawkins and the Illini are all-in on his ability from outside.