Coleman Hawkins' versatility shining in Illinois basketball's recent Big Ten games

Ohio St Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) and Ohio State's Zed Key, right, vie for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois. 

 Michael Allio/AP Photo

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Coleman Hawkins was full speed ahead down the court seconds after throwing down a dunk.

He jumped up into the air and tipped a pass down to Ty Rodgers, who threw down a dunk that nearly took the roof off the State Farm Center.

It punctuated the second of two second-half runs that allowed Illinois to pull away from Ohio State for a 69-60 win Tuesday, the Illini’s fifth in six games. That sequence also showed the impact Hawkins had — he was all over the floor in the second half.

In a game where neither team was particularly efficient offensively, those transition buckets ended up playing a large role. Hawkins was one of the biggest pieces in getting the Illini out and running, assisting on four of the team’s transition baskets in a game they outscored Ohio State 16-1 on the fast break.

He finished with 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three blocks, popping up everywhere as Illinois ran away from Ohio State.

“I thought Coleman was really solid,” Illini coach Brad Underwood said.

Coleman Hawkins: A look at the Illinois men's basketball forward

Here is a look at Coleman Hawkins, the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball forward. His hometown is Sacramento, California. 

His offensive output was vital, but his defensive performance as part of a group that guarded Ohio State freshman Brice Sensabaugh might have been even more important. Sensabaugh had just five points in the final 12 minutes, and wasn’t a huge factor down the stretch, finishing with 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting.

“The one thing I love about Coleman is he steps up to a challenge. He’s not afraid of it,” Underwood said. “Brice is coming off a 27-point game. Coleman, he has respect for his opponent but he also loves that challenge of trying to make life really hard. He wasn’t on him all night, but he was equally as impactful guarding other guys as well.”

Hawkins started the night on him, and his length bothered Sensabaugh.

Hawkins defended former conference stars Keegan Murray and Ron Harper Jr. well last season, and he was able to perform in another matchup against a team’s star.

A look at Illinois vs. Ohio State basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Ohio State men's basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois. 

“I do get excited,” Hawkins said. “Not only that, but it’s my assignment to win. Although they have the noise around the NBA and the draft and stuff like that, it’s a team assignment. I know if I shut those guys down, it’ll be a lot easier to win. Kinda just locking in on those assignments, it’s always exciting to go out and play against guys like that.”

With Illinois up by 10 points early in the second half, Hawkins found Dain Dainja on a high-low for a layup. On the next possession, Hawkins swatted away a shot by Sensabaugh before a Dainja dunk seconds later. Hawkins then found Jayden Epps for a 3, and all of a sudden, the lead ballooned to 17 points with 15:18 left.

Hawkins pulled the strings on the run that put the game out of reach.

Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said one of the problems against Hawkins was that the Buckeyes didn’t have a good matchup for him.

Michigan St Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) shoots as Michigan State's Joey Hauser, left, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois. 

He leads the Illini in assists as a 6-foot-10 forward who spends a good portion of time as a stretch five. He is the only player in the Power Five with over 20 blocks and over 60 assists, though Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and Marquette’s Oso Ighodaro join that list with five others from the mid-major ranks. Hawkins is the only one of those three who shoots 3s consistently, making 25 3s this season at a 32.5% clip. He also has beaten some closeouts off the bounce with some slashing ability.

That versatility is part of the reason he has been a mainstay on NBA draft boards during a season that has been a bit of a roller coaster at times. He had a triple-double earlier this season against Syracuse and scored 23 in the season-opener against Eastern Illinois.

But he's also had 11 assists to 12 turnovers in his previous six games. And while he had a 20-point outburst in a home win over a ranked Wisconsin team on Jan. 7 where he shot 6-for-9 from 3, he's shot 23.8% from 3 over the five games since.

When Hawkins burst back into the rotation last season, it was in large part due to that defense and rebounding. That’s where Underwood’s evaluation of him will mostly come from.

Illinois Minnesota Basketball

Minnesota forward Joshua Ola-Joseph, left, drives past Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis.

“Coleman is really talented. He’s gonna have a night where he makes five threes. I’ve said this for two years now, I think he’s a lockdown defender,” Underwood said. "I don’t want to judge consistency for him based on the offensive side. I think that he has nights where he makes shots. He has nights where he assists and facilitates. But that consistency on the defensive side and his rebounding — we talked a lot in the last two days about him really getting back aggressive on the glass, and he did that tonight.”

Hawkins is a unique player in college basketball, and a key to Illinois' season is consistently unlocking this version of him that can be a do-it-all big man.

“I feel like we’re unbeatable when Coleman plays like that,” Terrence Shannon Jr. said.

Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball player Coleman Hawkins talks after the home win against Ohio State on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. 

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

