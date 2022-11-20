Dain Dainja: 5 things to know about the Illinois basketball forward, Baylor transfer

Dain Dainja arrived as a member of the Illinois men’s basketball team midway through the 2021-22 season, and he was required to sit out the remainder of that season per NCAA transfer rules.

He practiced with the Illini once he arrived, and he faced a daunting challenge.

Dainja frequently went against two-time All-American center Kofi Cockburn.

"Being behind Kofi just watching him every day in practice, going against him really helped me a lot,” Dainja said ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Here’s some basic information on Dain Dainja:

Height: 6 feet, 9 inches

6 feet, 9 inches Weight: 270 pounds

270 pounds Wingspan: 7 feet, 7 inches

7 feet, 7 inches Age: 20 years old

20 years old Birthday: July 16, 2002

July 16, 2002 Hometown: Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

Brooklyn Park, Minnesota High school: Park Center Senior High School in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

Park Center Senior High School in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota Parents: Baba Dainja and Latasha Kilgore

Find out five more things to know about Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball forward Dain Dainja.

Dain Dainja stats at Baylor before transfer

Dain Dainja joined the Baylor men’s basketball team ahead of the 2020-21 season, and he did not play during that season as a redshirt. Baylor won the NCAA men’s basketball national championship in 2020-21.

Dainja returned to Baylor in 2021-22. He played nine minutes total in the first three games. He made 2 of 4 field goals and 2 of 3 free throws for six total points, three rebounds and one blocked shot in those three games.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello reported on the day of Baylor’s fourth game of the 2021-22 season that Dainja was transferring. He enrolled at Illinois before the 2022 spring semester.

"Things didn't work out like I wanted to at Baylor, so when I first got here, my thing was just grinding," Dainja said ahead of the 2022-23 season. "It still is. I just wanted to grind as soon as I got here, no wasted time. Coming here just to get stuff done, that was just my thing."

Dain Dainja’s dad played basketball for Minnesota Gophers, San Diego State

Dain Dainja’s dad is Baba Dainja. He played college basketball for the Minnesota and San Diego State men’s basketball teams under the name Dana Jackson.

He played for San Diego State during the 1988-89 season. He averaged 2.5 points and 3.0 rebounds for SDSU that season, according to Sports Reference. SDSU went 12-17 under head coach Jim Brandenburg.

In 1989-90, he redshirted at Minnesota as the Gophers reached the Elite Eight. During his final three seasons from 1990-93, he played in 92 games and started 37 games. He averaged 6.2 points and 3.8 rebounds.

Clem Haskins was the Minnesota head coach throughout his four seasons with the Gophers. Minnesota went 73-51 during his four years with the program.

Dain Dainja on his Illinois bio credits his father with influencing his basketball career. “He brought the game to me and worked with me,” Dain Dainja said.

Dain Dainja’s grandpa played basketball at Northwestern

Dain Dainja’s paternal grandfather is Don Jackson, who played men’s basketball at Northwestern. He was a letterman during the 1962-63, 1963-64 and 1964-65 seasons. Plus, he was captain of the 1964-65 Wildcats.

Bill Rohr was the Northwestern head coach in 1962-63, and the team went 9-15 overall. Larry Glass was Jackson’s coach for the 1963-64 and 1964-65 seasons at Northwestern, and those two teams went a combined 15-30 overall.

Jackson averaged 7.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game during his Northwestern career. His highest scoring season was 1964-65 when he scored 242 points (10.1/game). His best rebounding season was 1963-64 when he grabbed 181 rebounds (8.6/game), according to Sports Reference.

Jackson’s bio on the Central City Production website says he earned a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern in 1965 in radio, TV and film. He is currently the chairman and CEO of Central City Productions.

Don Jackson was also on the Chicago Marshall High School boys basketball team that captured the 1959-60 IHSA state title at Illinois’ Huff Gym. Coached by Isadore “Spin” Salario, Marshall defeated Bridgeport 79-55 in the title game, and Jackson had two points in the championship game, according to the book “100 Years of Madness.”

Dain Dainja’s grandma tutored Mark Aguirre, Rod Strickland

Dain Dainja’s paternal grandmother was Rosemary Robinson Jackson, who died on Feb. 7, 2018, at 71 years old, according to a Chicago Sun-Times obituary.

Her obituary says Rosemary Robinson Jackson earned a bachelor’s degree in education along with a master’s degree from DePaul University. She also earned a master’s degree from the National College of Education and a doctorate from Loyola University.

For a stint, she was a teacher at DePaul University, and she served as a tutor for the DePaul men’s basketball teams. Her husband Don Jackson told the Sun-Times that Mark Aguirre, Tyrone Corbin, and Rod Strickland frequently came to their home for meals and tutoring.

Aguirre was a three-time NBA All-Star and a member of the Detroit Pistons NBA championship teams in 1988-89 and 1989-90. Corbin played in the NBA From 1985-2001, and he was the Utah Jazz head coach from 2010-14. Strickland played in the NBA from 1988-2005, and he is currently the Long Island University men’s basketball head coach.

Dain Dainja entered college as a four-star recruit

Both ESPN and 247Sports ranked Dain Dainja as a four-star recruit coming out of Park Center High School in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

ESPN ranked him the No. 52 player in the country, the No. 9 power forward in the country, and the No. 3 player in the state of Minnesota.

247Sports ranked him the No. 91 player in the country, the No. 18 center in the country, and the No. 3 player in the state of Minnesota.

Click here for the Dain Dainja bio on the Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball website.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.