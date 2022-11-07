Dain Dainja amped to go from Kofi Cockburn's practice foe to Illini basketball contributor

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — When Dain Dainja got to Illinois as a transfer from Baylor, he sat down with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher, and they got out a whiteboard.

One of the goals they wrote on the whiteboard was getting into peak shape. Coming off a foot injury that required surgery and a long rehab process, Dainja began working with Fletcher during Dainja's sit-out semester that began after he joined the team in January.

Fletcher, a former college basketball player at Miami University in Ohio, worked and ate side-by-side with Dainja in the weight room and around the facilities. In about eight months, both men got into better shape and lost weight — a combined 60 pounds.

"We joke about it in the program," Fletcher said. "It honestly felt like Dain and I lived together. We were just with each other all the time. We were eating together. We were working out together. Dain was big for me. I love project guys because it gives me a new motivation. And selfishly, Dain helped me as much as I helped him."

Dainja is now in the best shape of his college career and eligible for the Illini after his sit-out season. He is primed to help fill the void left by the departure of five Illinois starters from last year's team, including star center Kofi Cockburn.

"As soon as I got out of (rehab) I did what I could. I was waking up at 5 a.m., 6 a.m. just trying to get my body right," Dainja said. "It definitely paid off."

That routine started with Fletcher consulting with Dainja on the best training techniques and planning out the route they would go to get each other into better shape over the next couple of months.

That included stadium steps and getting up early, sometimes on the weekends. He used an anti-gravity treadmill and worked in the weight room with Fletcher during the day, then stretching and time in a sauna at night. Almost all of it was with Fletcher while he worked outside of practice during the Illini’s second-half that included a Big Ten title.

"Every day we just stuck with that," Dainja said. "It was just really, it was just really a grind for me when I first got here. That's all I was focusing on."

The nutrition piece was also important with Illinois dietitian Palmer Johnson crafting a diet for Dainja as he went through his recovery path. Dainja and Fletcher would eat breakfast and lunch together and then send each other pictures of what they ate for dinner.

"We were accountability partners on that," Fletcher said.

"Fletch has been with me every step of the way," Dainja said. "He's really supportive. You know, there's not a lot of people like him training that will really go through it with you — actually do the exercises with you. I even got him down to a lower weight by training together. So it's just a blessing to have somebody like that."

Outside of that work, Dainja was on the Illini’s scout team and practiced with Cockburn, getting in tune with the rest of the team and Illinois coaching staff during its run to a Big Ten Tournament title.

"Just getting acclimated with the program from last year's team," Dainja said. "Being behind Kofi just watching him every day in practice, going against him really helped me a lot."

Dainja was motivated during that year in the shadows. A former top-100 recruit, he redshirted the Baylor national championship season and played three games in the 2021-22 season before entering the portal.

He wanted to take advantage of his fresh start where he was reunited with former trainer and current Illinois assistant coach Tim Anderson and an Illinois program that was one of the first to recruit him out of high school.

"Things didn't work out like I wanted to at Baylor, so when I first got here, my thing was just grinding," Dainja said. "It still is. I just wanted to grind as soon as I got here, no wasted time. Coming here just to get stuff done, that was just my thing."

Dainja will be a rotation piece in a new system that fits his well-rounded skill set. Coach Brad Underwood has referred to him as a "dancing bear" and compared him to former Purdue star Trevion Williams. Dainja said he takes his ball-handling and passing abilities as a 6-foot-9 player from his dad, Dana Jackson, a jack-of-all-trades forward who played 92 games at Minnesota.

"I really feel like I fit into the system, especially with what we're trying to do this year," Dainja said. "It'll be really fast-paced with a lot of guys on our team who can handle the ball including myself."

With an injury to Luke Goode, who had foot surgery in October, along with the loss of much of last year's team, the Illini will rely on Dainja.

When he gets on the court to show off that skill set, the past year behind the scenes working with Fletcher will be on full display. Dainja is looking for a breakout year.

"His buy-in was incredible," Fletcher said. "He trusted the process. I think now that he's on the other side of it, he's feeling healthy for the first time in a while. You know, I think he understands now why we did it the way we did it. And for me, that's the success story."