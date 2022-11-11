 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dain Dainja sparks Illinois men's basketball to beat Kansas City

Kansas City Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) reacts after a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas City, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

 Michael Allio

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois had a rough offensive start, but Dain Dainja came in with a spark.

Dainja had 20 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks off the bench, and despite starting 1-for-18 from the field, Illinois beat Kansas City 86-48 on Friday.

The rough start meant the Roos got off to an early 9-5 lead, but then Dainja emerged off the bench. He had five rebounds in his first three minutes, and an offensive board and an and-1 put the Illini within one with 12:04 left in the first.

Matthew Mayer hit a 3 soon after, and Illinois never trailed from then on.

Dainja has been active on the glass to start the season with 25 boards in 39 minutes so far.

He played the fifth-most minutes on the team with 23. Dainja and Jayden Epps were on the floor for the majority of a 34-14 run to end the half that saw the Illini go up 16 at the break. Illinois finished that half making 11-of-16 after the rough start from the field.

Dainja offered rim protection as well with five blocks, punctuating a sequence where Coleman Hawkins had a breakaway dunk before Dainja swatted away a layup on the other end. Dainja had a team-high 13 points in the second half while the Illini held on comfortably to the finish and gave freshmen a good chunk of minutes.

A look at No. 23 Illinois vs. UMKC men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

Here's a look at No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball vs. Kansas City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Illinois. 

He also offered a good roll option, taking and finishing dump-offs down low, and shook away a defender for a post fadeaway for the second straight game. He beat some Roos defenders off the dribble and flashed a diverse offensive skill set to finish 9-for-11 from the field.

Epps had 13 points in 23 minutes off the bench while Ty Rodgers played 21 minutes. Sencire Harris had a pair of 3s and finished with six points and a rebound in 11 minutes.

The Illini defense forced 24 Kansas City turnovers and had 28 points off those miscues.

Kansas City Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Sencire Harris, right, passes the ball as teammate Ty Rodgers follows during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas City, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

Terrence Shannon Jr. added 14 points and five assists. He played some minutes as lead guard while Skyy Clark had 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and no turnovers in his second-career game.

Mayer, who is coming back from a back injury, sat for the final 15 minutes for the second straight game. After the season opener Underwood said the absence was just from the flow of the game.

Next, Illinois hosts Monmouth on Monday at 8 p.m.

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

