Dain Dainja sparks Illinois men's basketball to beat Kansas City

By Anderson Kimball
Decatur (Ill.) Herald & Review
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois had a rough offensive start, but Dain Dainja came in with a spark.
Dainja had 20 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks off the bench, and despite starting 1-for-18 from the field, Illinois beat Kansas City 86-48 on Friday.
The rough start meant the Roos got off to an early 9-5 lead, but then Dainja emerged off the bench. He had five rebounds in his first three minutes, and an offensive board and an and-1 put the Illini within one with 12:04 left in the first.
Matthew Mayer hit a 3 soon after, and Illinois never trailed from then on.
Dainja has been active on the glass to start the season with 25 boards in 39 minutes so far.
He played the fifth-most minutes on the team with 23. Dainja and Jayden Epps were on the floor for the majority of a 34-14 run to end the half that saw the Illini go up 16 at the break. Illinois finished that half making 11-of-16 after the rough start from the field.
Dainja offered rim protection as well with five blocks, punctuating a sequence where Coleman Hawkins had a breakaway dunk before Dainja swatted away a layup on the other end. Dainja had a team-high 13 points in the second half while the Illini held on comfortably to the finish and gave freshmen a good chunk of minutes.
Michael Allio
Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) works the ball inside against Kansas City's Tyler Andrews during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) attempts to pass as he falls while Kansas City's Allen David Mukeba Jr. (23) and Kansas City's Sam Martin defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' coach Brad Underwood signals as Kansas City's coach Marvin Menzies looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood speaks during the Big Ten championship ring ceremony before the team's NCAA college basketball game against UMKC on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) defends as UMKC's RayQuawndis Mitchell (21) advances the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
UMKC's Jeff Ngandu (32) and Precious C. Idiaru (10) box out Illinois' Ty Rodgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Sencire Harris, right, passes the ball as teammate Ty Rodgers follows during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas City, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois assistant coach Tim Anderson, right, talks with Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas City, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Kansas City's coach Marvin Menzies huddles with his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Kansas City's Jevin Sullivan (33) tips the ball away from Illinois' RJ Melendez during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Kansas City's Allen David Mukeba Jr. (23) and Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. look to rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
UMKC's RayQuawndis Mitchell (21) defends as the ball comes loose after a tie-up between teammate Sam Martin (1) and Illinois' Skyy Clark during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
UMKC's Shemarri Allen (5) passes the ball around Illinois' Dain Dainja as Illinois' Skyy Clark watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) gets in the face of Kansas City's Tyler Andrews after a shot by Kansas City's RayQuawndis Mitchell was blocked during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
UMKC's RayQuawndis Mitchell (21) looks to pass the ball as Illinois' Skyy Clark (55) and Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
UMKC coach Marvin Menzies talks with Promise C. Idiaru during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
He also offered a good roll option, taking and finishing dump-offs down low, and shook away a defender for a post fadeaway for the second straight game. He beat some Roos defenders off the dribble and flashed a diverse offensive skill set to finish 9-for-11 from the field.
Epps had 13 points in 23 minutes off the bench while Ty Rodgers played 21 minutes. Sencire Harris had a pair of 3s and finished with six points and a rebound in 11 minutes.
The Illini defense forced 24 Kansas City turnovers and had 28 points off those miscues.
Terrence Shannon Jr. added 14 points and five assists. He played some minutes as lead guard while Skyy Clark had 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and no turnovers in his second-career game.
Mayer, who is coming back from a back injury, sat for the final 15 minutes for the second straight game. After the season opener Underwood said the absence was just from the flow of the game.
Next, Illinois hosts Monmouth on Monday at 8 p.m.
