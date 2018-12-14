CHAMPAIGN • Opponents have asked Aaron Jordan why Illinois plays the way it does on defense: Bouncing around the floor with near-reckless tenacity.
It’s a fairly simple answer: Illini coach Brad Underwood demands his team plays with ferocity and battles at every twist and turn of the game.
Illinois has made a name for itself defensively as a group that frustrates offenses and forces turnovers, sometimes in droves.
“It’s deflating,” junior Kipper Nichols said. “They get flustered when we play the way we do for 40 minutes.”
Illinois (3-7) has forced opponents into an average of 17.9 turnovers, ranking 16th in the nation. The Illini will look to showcase that style again Saturday, when they take on East Tennessee State (8-3) at the State Farm Center. Conversely, the Buccaneers turn the ball over 14.6 times per game, ranking ahead of just 99 of the 351 teams in Division I basketball. The opportunity is there for Illinois to get out in the open court in transition.
“Our defense is predicated on turning teams over,” sophomore guard Trent Frazier said. “I think that will just happen with us playing hard and doing things we do.”
There are risks and growing pains involved with playing such an aggressive style of defense. Illinois has committed 231 fouls this season. The University of Massachusetts-Lowell has committed the most fouls in the country with 263 while playing three more games than Illinois.
But, according to kenpom.com, Illinois ranks ninth in turnover percentage at 24.5 percent, which is calculated by dividing the total turnovers by total possessions.
Frazier and freshman Ayo Dosunmu have been stalwarts on the defense, recording 14 steals apiece, but Jordan (13), Da’Monte Williams (11) and Andres Feliz (10) are not far behind.
“It wears them out, for sure,” Frazier said. “It wears me out playing it. Just being able to take their offense away, not letting them run what they want to run, it helps our offense. If we can get out and run in transition with steals and rebounds, I think that’s helped us. We don’t have to always take a set at halfcourt and run an offensive play. Our defense really helps us.”
Underwood knows his team has the ability to get offenses out of rhythm and force turnovers, the Illini did it last season in Underwood’s first year. At times, he takes those turnovers for granted, instead focusing on things Illinois doesn’t do — looking at the glass half empty, rather than half full.
Frazier, Underwood said, has taken massive strides in his defense this season. He leads the team in charges drawn and times diving on the floor for a loose ball, exactly the type of plays that make his coaches giddy.
“One of the things I am disappointed in with our team is, like our charges,” Underwood said. “That’s a way to protect the rim, it’s one of the most demoralizing plays in basketball for the other team. The coach gets mad, it’s a personal foul, it’s a turnover. We practice those, we talk about those and we’re not doing those things because of our help-side (defense). I have a tendency to worry about those more than forcing turnovers. I know we’re going to force some. We’ve got to continue to get better on our team defensive concepts.”
Turnovers have been a part of what has fueled the offense, but Saturday poses another big test on the glass. East Tennessee State big man Jeromy Rodriguez ranks third in the country in rebounds per game with 12.4, and Underwood calls him one of the “elite rebounders in America.”
Cleaning up rebounding woes _ Illinois averages 33.2 rebounds while allowing an average of 36.9 _ has been a focus in practice this week. Underwood wants to see more on the glass from Nichols and freshman Giorgi Bezhanishvili to go along with more rebounding consistency from the perimeter players.
“We’ve done probably three or four different segments in practice each day this week of emphasizing the rebounding stuff,” Underwood said. “We’ve got to clean that area up. We have spent a lot of time on it.”
Rebounds lead to fastbreak points, something Illinois feasted on in last week’s win over UNLV, scoring 16 points in that category.
“What’s going to win us the game is rebounding and us being able to fight and compete with them,” Frazier said.
WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m.
WHERE: State Farm Center, Champaign
TV: No Television. Streaming on Big Ten Plus
RADIO: Illini Sports Network
RECORDS: Illinois 3-7, East Tennessee State 8-3
OF NOTE: This is the first meeting between Illinois and East Tennessee State, but Illinois coach Brad Underwood has seen the Buccaneers before and is 0-1 against them. Illinois freshman forward Tevian Jones will not play on Saturday, missing his fifth game after being suspended for a violation of team rules.
Illinois
Player Ht. Yr. PPG
G — Trent Frazier 6-1, So. 14.3
G — Ayo Dosunu 6-5 Fr. 12.0
G — Aaron Jordan 6-5 Sr. 10.4
F — Kipper Nichols 6-6 Jr. 9.3
F — Giorgi Bezhanishvili 6-9 Fr. 9.4
East Tennessee State
Player Ht. Yr. PPG
G — Bo Hodges 6-4 So. 9.7
G — Patrick Good 6-0 So. 11.4
G — Isaiah Tisdale 6-1 Jr. 10.5
F — MIaden Armus 6-10 So. 9.5
F — Jeromy Rodriguez 6-7 Jr. 12.2