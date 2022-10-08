Did Illini's Art Sitkowski fumble? Iowa touchdown taken off the board in 4th quarter

Iowa football scored a touchdown on the field with 7:19 left in the fourth quarter against Illinois.

But the video replay overturned the play. The ruling was that Illinois quarterback Art Sitkowski's left elbow was down, ending the play.

What occurred on the field was that Iowa defensive back Riley Moss recovered a fumble by Sitkowski and returned it 82 yards for a touchdown.

The game was tied 6-6 at the time of the play, and Moss' touchdown would have given Iowa the lead.

"After review, the runner's elbow was down prior to possession," Referee Greg Blum said on the field.

On the next play, Illinois' Fabrizio Pinton made a 36-yard field goal with 2:49 left in the fourth quarter that put the Illini up 9-6 vs. Iowa.

The final result was a 9-6 Illinois win vs. Iowa.

Illinois improved to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten. Iowa went to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten.

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Kirk Ferentz is the Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.