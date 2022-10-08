Did Illini's Art Sitkowski fumble? Iowa touchdown taken off the board in 4th quarter

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema comes out and checks on his injured starting quarterback Tommy DeVito during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Iowa place kicker Drew Stevens kicks a field goal off the hold of Tory Taylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Illinois Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. sacks Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant advances the ball as Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Iowa Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon tackles Illinois running back Chase Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras passes under pressure from Illinois linebacker Seth Coleman during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta advances the ball off a pass from quarterback Spencer Petras as Illinois 's Sydney Brown defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito passes under pressure from Iowa linebacker Seth Benson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Illinois Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A look at Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Iowa Hawkeyes football on Oct. 8, 2022
Here is a look at the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Illinois Fighting Illini football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Illinois.
Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Kirk Ferentz is the Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta advances the ball off a pass from quarterback Spencer Petras as Illinois 's Sydney Brown defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)