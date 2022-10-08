 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ESPN College GameDay predictions for Illinois vs. Iowa football game

ESPN "College GameDay" broadcast from Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday morning ahead of the Kansas vs. TCU football game. 

During the show's predictions segment, one of the games discussed was the Illinois vs. Iowa football game, which is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. 

Illinois comes into the matchup 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten. Iowa enters the contest 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and David Pollack. Corso was absent from Saturday's show.

ESPN College GameDay picks for Illinois vs. Iowa football

Desmond Howard picked Illinois. 

Pat McAfee picked Illinois.

Kirk Herbstreit picked Illinois.

Celebrity guest picker Rob Riggle picked Illinois.

"I like Illinois in this game," Howard said. "Their running back Chase Brown is a beast. He leads the Big Ten, leads the county at 100.6 yards per game at running back. I'm going with the Fighting Illini."

Brown actually leads the country in total rushing yards with 733 yards. He is second in yards per game at 146.6 yards per game. 

"On this particular set for the last two weeks, I've been the only one that's been like — oh, Iowa's going to be OK because they got a good punter — that team might really stink," McAfee said. "I'm going with Illini. (Illinois head coach) Bret Bielema bringing that power into the Big Ten again." 

"I'm going Illinois because of that defense," Herbstreit said. "Bret Bielema's team is getting more and more confident every week, and I think they run the ball. It's not going to be pretty, which is the way Illinois likes it, but they're going to win this game." 

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

