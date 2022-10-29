ESPN College GameDay predictions for Illinois vs. Nebraska football game

ESPN "College GameDay" broadcast from Jackson, Mississippi, on Saturday morning ahead of the Southern at Jackson State football game.

Early in the show while discussing prominent Big Ten Conference games, the analysts made predictions about the outcome of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game, which is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Illinois, ranked No. 17 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the contest 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten. Nebraska enters the matchup 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and David Pollack. Lee Corso missed Saturday's show due to "health issues."

ESPN College GameDay picks for Nebraska vs. Illinois football

Desmond Howard picked Illinois.

David Pollack picked Illinois.

Pat McAfee picked Illinois.

Kirk Herbstreit never said his pick.

"Close game because it's in Lincoln, but I got Illinois coming out with a victory late," Howard said.

"I like Illinois, too," Pollack said. "I think they keep it rolling. I think it's a really good defense not just (running back) Chase Brown and the running game."

"Bielema's got a bunch of dogs in Illinois," McAfee said.

"I think Illinois' been one of the great stories in the Big Ten," Herbstreit says. "I think their system travels — great defense, run the football, dink-and-dunk, don't make mistakes. Where's Scott Tolzien? That's the only thing missing is him at quarterback for this team. They are Wisconsin of 2022, what Wisconsin used to be."

Tolzien played quarterback at Wisconsin from 2008-10, and he led Wisconsin to the Rose Bowl at the end of the 2010 season.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.